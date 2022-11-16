The Indigenous Appalachia Exhibit opened Monday at WVU’s Wise Library downtown, symbolizing the meaning of being an Indigenous person in the world today.
The exhibit, displayed in a circle throughout the bottom floor of the library, celebrates the history of Indigenous people in Appalachia and the culture that keeps them connected.
“We are all part of a culture. We all are deeply rooted in our cultures, and that involves our histories, it involves our beliefs, it involves our environments. It basically is who we are,” Maryam Marne Zafar, the lead designer behind Indigenous Appalachia, said in a presentation on Monday night.
Zafar, being of Indigenous heritage herself, expressed that Indigenous people are often treated as a thing of the past, and the exhibit shows that is simply not true.
“We would like people to see that, you know, this isn’t just history,” Karen Diaz, dean of WVU Libraries, said. “These people are still living today and amongst us in society.”
The exhibit aims to establish an identity for Indigenous people that is approved of by the represented tribes.
“Knowledge is power,” Zafar said. “Knowing who we [Indigenous people] are, who we’re not, and that we’re still here, alive and well, being a part of the modern world. We are not stuck in the past.”
The featured artists' ages, ranging from mid-20s to mid-80s, symbolize how their Indigenous culture keeps them bound to each other regardless of their diversity.
“Indigenous people are always together, never apart,” Zafar said.
Hallie Yord, a biomedical laboratory diagnostics student, heard about the exhibit in her Native American Studies class and was intrigued by Zafar’s ability to intertwine traditional and modern cultures in last night’s presentation.
“I have always been fascinated by them [languages], so when she incorporated languages from her own tribe it was just very interesting,” Yord said.
Not only were viewers impressed by the culture, but also by the recognizable geography of Indigenous land, according to Diaz.
“I think that people are, as they’re seeing the names of places, realizing, ‘Oh this is more familiar to me than I realized,’ almost like, this is a whole history that’s hidden in plain sight,” she said.
The exhibit also contains an online component that has more information on the exhibit and its meaning, according to Diaz.
The exhibit will be on display through May 2023 in hopes to “increase awareness of the contributions of Indigenous Appalachians to the region’s shared history and present while also recognizing continuing injustices faced by Indigenous people,” according to Ex Libris, the WVU Libraries Magazine.
“I implore all of you to embrace those cultures that are all pieces of you because that is perhaps what I feel is one of the big issues presented to us today that we are not embracing them, we’re not sharing them, and we’re not accepting them,” Zafar said.