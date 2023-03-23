“Pregnant? You still have a choice,” read the body of a truck driving around campus earlier this month.
The digital screen on the truck displayed a barcode leading to abortion pill resources advertised by Mayday Health, an educational non-profit specializing in reproductive health that empowers people to make their own decisions.
WVU Students for Reproductive Justice (SFRJ) teamed up with Mayday Health to educate students about resources regarding abortion access in the U.S.
As both a nonpartisan and student-led group, SFRJ advocates for reproductive rights through legislation and awareness.
Jenna Sergent, vice president of WVU SFRJ, said the partnership stemmed from a social media callout from Executive Director of Mayday Dr. Jennifer Lincoln.
“Dr. Lincoln posted this video, and she said if you are currently living in these states send me a message, you know, to get involved in a project," Sergent said. "And I saw it, and I was kind of shocked that somebody as big as her in this kind of advocacy sphere was trying to have people chat with her."
To kick off Women’s History Month, Lincoln said she wanted to take a stand and educate students nationwide.
“We wanted to show up in all 14 banned states with digital billboards,” she said. “College campuses are important because we know that so many students come out of their high schools with incomplete or inaccurate medical education and not knowing how to keep themselves safe from an unplanned pregnancy.”
During March, digital billboard trucks containing messages and resources regarding abortion pill access reached every state in the U.S. that is currently under a full abortion ban as part of its initiative.
“I just hope that we spark the kind of conversations where people realize that their zip code is not a barrier to getting health care, including abortion care,” she said.
Lincoln said her main focus was to spread information regarding Mifepristone and Misoprostol, a combination of drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration for abortions, and help connect individuals to safe distributors when needed.
“We know that abortion bans don't stop abortions,” she said. “It just makes it more difficult and potentially more unsafe.”
Currently, Mifepristone and Misoprostol can legally be mailed to any state in the U.S. regardless of its status on abortion regulation.
Sergent also said she believes in keeping the conversation around reproductive health alive.
“Being able to make these spaces where people are more comfortable sharing what they're passionate about and what they care about is really important and also just destigmatizes the concept of abortion.”
In addition to abortion pill resources, Mayday Health also provides a reproductive legal helpline, a miscarriage and abortion hotline and tips on internet surveillance and self-defense.
Individuals seeking information regarding access of abortion pills can visit Mayday Health's webpage.