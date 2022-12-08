WVU’s Winter Intersession will return in just two weeks, offering students the opportunity to enroll in three-week courses packed with a semester’s worth of course material during the break.
The University opened registration for the shortened term in October, releasing more than 40 course offerings.
Ideally, this would give some students the opportunity to catch up on credit hours.
But there are pros and cons to winter classes.
Winter Intersession may help students who have either withdrawn from a class in the fall, want to graduate early or are interested in improving their GPA and learning new topics.
Third-time Winter Intersession professor Suzanne Kitchen said she believes one of the biggest benefits of the program is the ability to finish a course that is usually completed in 16 weeks in just 20 days.
“But the other benefit is that you do get a reduced tuition rate for that class,” she said.
For undergraduate students, each Winter Intersession credit hour costs $391. The cost for one credit hour for graduate students is $589.
Although not every class is included in the Winter Intersession, many general education foundation classes are offered for students who want to get them out of the way.
Since Winter Intersession courses only last for three weeks, University policy states that students cannot take more than five credit hours, or two classes, due to the intensity and the accelerated format.
But some professors think students should take winter classes only if they have an open schedule for the heavy workload.
“It may sound attractive, but it's not for everybody,” fourth-year Winter Intersession professor Jay Malarcher said. “If you have a work schedule or family responsibilities, it's probably not smart. But if you need the hours and you see a course that appeals to you, it's a good way to pick up three hours here and there.”
Students typically spend 20 to 40 hours a week completing coursework, according to the Winter Intersession webpage.
Malarcher, who teaches FILM 101 and FILM 102 during Winter Intersession, said students regularly read through a chapter in the textbook, watch a movie and write a report each day.
Since the courses are shortened, some professors struggle to decide how much material they need to assign to students each day, as well as what to change from a fall or spring semester class.
“I know that I didn't cut any material. I did modify a little bit of the pace that I would do things at, but in terms of reducing the material load, I did not reduce the material load in any considerable way,” first-year Winter Intersession professor Todd Hamrick said.
If students think they can handle the workload without falling behind, the University advises students to take the opportunity to fulfill their requirements or diversify their transcript with a wide range of classes, like MDIA 101, GEOL 101, ANTH 105 and many more.
The last day to add or drop a Winter Intersession course is Dec. 21, and the last day to withdraw from a class is Dec. 30.
After Dec. 21, students who apply for Winter Intersession courses will be charged the full tuition for the program.
To learn more about the shortened term, visit the Winter Intersession website.
To register for courses, students may submit the online Winter Intersession Registration Request Form.