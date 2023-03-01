CONTENT WARNING: This article includes content about suicide and may be triggering to some readers.
Reports of attempted suicides, suicide threats and welfare checks at West Virginia University were the highest they have been in nearly a decade during the 2021-22 academic year.
According to University Police Chief Sherry St. Clair, these numbers may be higher for many reasons. For example, she said students may be more comfortable reporting themselves or others than they were before, especially since UPD has been encouraging welfare calls.
“If you think someone needs help, make sure you call,” she said in an interview with The Daily Athenaeum.
Depending on the needs of the student, welfare checks may range from a simple knock on the door to getting connected with a counselor on the spot. Anyone can submit a welfare check for a student, whether it’s a concerned parent or friend.
St. Clair said, these days, more people are coming forward.
Data from UPD shows welfare checks at WVU more than doubled last year compared to before the pandemic with reported suicide threats increasing by 72% and reported attempted suicides more than tripling.
But Director of the Carruth Center T. Anne Hawkins said this trend is far from new.
“This isn't new to universities and college counseling centers. We saw increases in depression and anxiety long before the pandemic. Now, since the pandemic, we're absolutely seeing increases in anxiety and stress and depression,” Hawkins said.
Hawkins said she believes the increase in reports and students seeking care could be a combination of increased comfortability in finding counseling and a need for counseling.
She feels students are becoming more isolated, not just from the pandemic, but also with the increase in technology use, social media and remoteness.
“Some people have written about that, in terms of describing this, this generation is the loneliest generation,” she said. “I think there's something to that because I think that we're very hard-wired to seek social connection. We want to be heard and seen. And I think that students don't have that connection. They can really struggle.”
Last year’s budget for Student Mental Health increased by 25% from 2021, according to data provided by WVU Director of News Communications Shauna Johnson.
While this increase can be attributed to many things, Dean of Students G. Corey Farris said the University has expanded many programs targeting mental health for students and faculty.
In addition to hiring more counselors, Farris said the University has also established programs through the Student Recreation Center to improve mental health and foster connections, as well as a new course for students to recognize good mental health practices.
Healthy Minds University also launched this year, along with the Crisis Text Line and the CARE (Collaboration, Assessment, Response and Engagement) Team, which assesses CARE reports, a document that any student or faculty can fill out to connect them with mental health or financial resources.
“As we continue to hear about the mental health of our students and the mental health crisis across the country, we're just keenly aware and making sure that we're putting the right resources in the right place … Just adding a whole bunch of counselors is not the best solution,” Farris said.
Hawkins said the Carruth Center is also changing its approach to connecting with students through more active outreach rather than waiting for them to seek help.
“It's also been strategic in that we've involved students in the discussion about sort of what their needs are. We've been very, very mindful of creating a Mental Health and Wellness Advisory Board so that we can solicit student input so they can tell us what their needs are and what will be most effective,” she said.
According to Hawkins, the Carruth Center is more preventative than it was in the past. She said counselors are now reaching out directly to students by embedding themselves into the campus community and showing up where students are.
The Carruth Center now has several “satellite centers,” including one in the Health Sciences building, in the Coliseum and Football facility and the Law School. It also holds outreach prevention workshops across campus to address multiple aspects of mental health.
“You may see us in an English course talking about resiliency, or you may go to something at the Rec Center, and we're there talking about meditation, or you may see us in a in a panel, or you may see us in the Mountainlair doing an outreach, sitting at a table, talking with students or doing a depression screening day,” Hawkins said.
Since the pandemic, the Carruth Center has also implemented several remote options like Telehealth, virtual counseling like Talkspace and the 24/7 Crisis Text Line for students who may be less comfortable with physically going to the Center for help.
The Urgent Crisis Clinic was also created recently and has counselors available every day from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. for crisis help and risk assessment.
The Carruth Center has worked to diversify its resources and ability to cater to students of all backgrounds by adding more counselors and tailoring plans to fit individual students.
Data from the Carruth Center shows that the number of non-white students seen at the Center has increased since before the pandemic.
“It's harder in your late teens and your early twenties to navigate stressors and disappointments,” Hawkins said about college students’ mental health. “There's a higher rate of impulsivity in college age students … There's a tremendous amount of transition and pressure associated with being a college student. And it's a time of sort of a great growth. So it makes sense that students would struggle.”
Hawkins and Farris said that, in addition to reaching out to students directly, the introduction of recreational activities has been the most helpful in improving campus mental health so far.
These activities can range from arts and crafts to adventure trips with the goal of establishing connections.
“Fifty-minute hours are not going to fix it. What I think is going to support our students is when we provide opportunities for them to connect with one another, and to learn new skills, and to identify mentoring resources and to establish a sense of purpose and connection. I think those are the kinds of activities that are going to be the most helpful,” she said.
“And if we sit in our offices and wait for you to come to us, I think we're going to be missing the boat.”
If you or someone you know could be at risk for suicide, call or text 988 to connect with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
To reach a live, trained counselor, call the Carruth Center’s 24/7 Crisis Line at (304) 293-4431 or text WVU to 741741.