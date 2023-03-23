In 2021, West Virginia University partnered with the free virtual mental health service provider, Talkspace, in response to the need for remote mental health options for students during the pandemic.
Senior Account Manager for Talkspace Lire Jackson said the service has received 4.5 stars from students at WVU so far.
However, only around 5% of the students at WVU use this service, according to Carruth Center Care Manager Sara DiSimone.
“WVU wanted to ensure students had access to really quality mental health care. And that's when Talkspace entered the chat,” she said.
“It's just a really incredible option for students who have busy schedules who need to easily access mental health care. And they're able to do that from home, on their phone, on their computer, wherever they're located.”
Talkspace is a virtual counseling service that allows each user to personalize their counseling experience — whether they want to speak with a counselor through text, over a video call or even through audio recordings.
Trained professionals who are licensed in West Virginia are paired with students at WVU through a matchmaking system to fit their individual needs.
WVU’s partnership provides students with unlimited text messaging with their counselor, as well as two live video sessions per month.
More than 1,500 students have used the service to date, and more than 3,300 live virtual sessions have occurred, according to DiSimone.
While only 5% of students utilize Talkspace, more than 95% of counseling sessions at the University are performed in-person at the Carruth Center. DiSimone said the remote service has expanded mental health resources to students overall.
“At Carruth we are seeing more students in our urgent/crises clinic and for ongoing counseling services. Students continue to let us know that they want accessible-responsive and timely support,” she said in an email to The Daily Athenaeum.
Talkspace allows users to contact their counselor whenever they need to instead of waiting for the next session to walk through stressors since their last conversation.
“Contact with a therapist is more frequent. And so we see that folks that engage in Talkspace, are able to work through issues in a different timeline, if you will, as opposed to traditional therapy,” Vice President of Clinical Engagement at Talkspace Laura Magnuson said in an interview with the Daily Athenaeum.
Since beginning the project, Jackson said Talkspace has evolved in many ways, including adding an audio message feature, the live sessions and even some self-guided content such as a deep breathing module, where the app was initially text-messaging only.
DiSimone said the partnership with the service was a response to an increase in funding and encouragement by the University to innovate student-centered clinical and outreach programs.
In addition to Talkspace, the Carruth Center has expanded its own student outreach, placing more mental health outlets around campus and holding educational events centered around mental health.
“Concurrently, we are also providing increased opportunities on campus for students to participate in workshops and sessions that teach coping and problem solving skills and help students discover their values, strengths and path at WVU and more broadly in their lives.”
DiSimone said the value of the contract with Talkspace will continue to be evaluated through student use and clinical outcome data while the University and the Carruth Center continue to expand their services to support students.
If you or someone you know could be at risk for suicide, call or text 988 to connect with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
To reach a live, trained counselor, call the Carruth Center’s 24/7 Crisis Line at (304) 293-4431 or text WVU to 741741.