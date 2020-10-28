In the early hours of Sunday morning, West Virginia University Police officers responded to an unusual call: a baby bear was loose in Milan Puskar Stadium.
According to a brief police report, two officers entered the stadium gates and approached the baby bear before it ran away.
"I've been here for seven years, and I've never heard of a bear in the stadium," said Lindsay Bailie, UPD administrator.
Steve Aruch, a wildlife biologist with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, said bears passing through towns in the region is not uncommon.
"Every year, we'll get calls," Aruch said. "There's a fairly high population of bears in the [Monongalia] county, Morgantown area and northern Preston County."
Based on mating seasons, he estimated the bear cub that found a way into the stadium would be around a year old.
The last time a bear entered the stadium, it was from Baylor University. The Mountaineers hosted Baylor earlier this fall, winning 27-21 in double-overtime on Oct. 3.