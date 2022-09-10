For Maintenance Supervisor Greg Iversen, game days at WVU start early and end late.
On his drive to work, he can already feel the anticipation hanging in the air.
“You can tell the town’s kind of buzzing already, and everybody’s just excited. All the fans are here, and once the game gets started, it’s just a fun atmosphere to be around,” Iversen said.
About five hours before kickoff, Iversen arrives at Milan Puskar Stadium.
First, he will meet with his maintenance crew in the shop to begin their routine: starting with hanging up each and every flag around the stadium, from American flags to all the Big 12 flags.
Next, he will travel around the stadium to make sure every television is working properly so that no Mountaineer misses a moment’s change in the score.
“It’s small stuff. We do a really good job the couple of months before the season getting that stadium ready, then a lot of time in here getting everything working like it should be,” he said.
While some of his crew members are making sure the vendor equipment is running properly, Iversen will manage the trash cleanup crew for the inside and outside of the stadium to make sure it is as clean as possible for the University’s 60,000 guest seats, soon to be filled with roaring fans.
“I’ve just kind of always been on the maintenance side of things in my career. I like to see the inner-workings of things, the kind of behind-the-scenes stuff that no one gets to see.”
When the Pride of West Virginia is finally finished with their afternoon practice, the crew will reconvene on the field to set up the sideline for the football team, hooking up the heated or air-conditioned benches, depending on the season, and cooling fans for the players.
When the state police arrive at the stadium, they come to the shop for food and drink, readily available by the maintenance crew who takes care of them and is on call for the duration of the game, should any technical issues arise.
“We get calls for ‘my golf cart’s not running,' or for Sodexo, ‘our catering vendor will have issues with some of their equipment,’ so we’ll get them back up and running,” he said. “For the most part, we’ve never had a major, at least while I’ve been here, knock on wood, a major event like ‘Oh no, the lights went out.’”
When the game’s over, the crew will spend another five hours, working backwards and cleaning up before the next game, when the process starts all over again.
Iversen started out as a turfgrass manager at WVU four years ago, taking care of all of the University’s natural and synthetic fields. When the former maintenance supervisor of 35 years retired, Iversen stepped up, taking care of all the fields and buildings that WVU Athletics occupies.
“It was just kind of the right place, right time, but I’ve always been interested in college athletics – big college football fan.”
Before he came to WVU, Iversen was a golf superintendent for eight years and was over a three-year-long project opening a new golf course.
Now, he oversees a crew of 12 men, including everyone from electricians to HVAC staff, painters and general handymen who are all dedicated to making sure the Athletics Department at WVU runs smoothly.
“The student athletes are really good to us. Everybody’s super nice, [saying] hello and thank you and that sort of stuff when they pass me in the hallways and the locker rooms,” he said. “The staff’s all really good, too. Everybody’s willing to help you out with something or get out of your way if you need them to or are just friendly to say hello.”
During the games, when crew members are not needed, they will stand, on-call, on the sidelines, watching the game or listening to the radio in the shop.
Iversen said the crew is like a second family to him, sometimes spending more time at work with them than he does at home.
“We spend a lot of time together because, not only do we work football games, we work basketball games, too. Especially in the wintertime, when we’re doing men’s and women’s games, we’re here a lot together…We like to have a good time with each other.”
To him, the best part of the job is being able to sit back at the end of the day or the week and look at what all they have accomplished.
“You see that on game day, when everything’s kind of completed. You’re going to get to look back and see everything that you’ve done, then it gets put on TV.”
Up to now, Iversen said the crew has been putting in work for months, getting things ready for the season so they could enjoy it when the time came.
This season, Iversen is hoping for as many wins as possible so that more fans come out to fill the stadium.
“That makes everybody’s life a little better,” he said.