Family, friends and members of the WVU community gathered at Oglebay Plaza on Friday for a ceremonial bell ringing in remembrance of students Sabrina Smith and Shawn Clothier.
Smith, a senior chemical engineering major from Friendly, West Virginia, died Dec. 11, 2021, and Clothier, a sophomore pre-business major from Lumberton, New Jersey, died Dec. 17, 2021.
“It’s always painful when we lose one of our own, even if we didn't know them personally,” Dean of Students Kim Mosby said on behalf of the WVU community. “Their time here was much too short, however I know that they made a difference in the lives of those they met while they were here on campus.”
The ceremony was coordinated by the Office of Campus and Community Life and Alpha Phi Omega, a national service fraternity. For the past two decades, WVU has held ceremonial bell ringings in remembrance of students who have died.
Dylan Sanders, a member of Alpha Phi Omega, recently took on the role of leading the bell ringing ceremony.
“The University and myself know that this memorial service cannot make up for your loss and grief. However, please allow us to serve you and your families today as we honor your loved one the best way we can, the Mountaineer way,” Sanders said.
Following the calling out of each individual's name, family and friends were granted time to speak on their behalf. Smith and Clothier’s families were presented with a certificate from President E. Gordon Gee and Dean of Students Corey Farris honoring each student and their contributions to West Virginia University.
“This certificate is issued in the remembrance of Sabrina E. Smith and Shawn James Clothier who, in good standing, pursued their academic dreams, made a difference in our campus and community, and will forever be a Mountaineer,” read the certificates signed by Gee and Farris.
Clothier was also be remembered by his fraternity, Sigma Nu, at a memorial luncheon on Saturday.
“Each student brings something unique and very special to our campus, and that includes Sabrina and Shawn. They will always be alive on our campus, in our hearts and in our lives through the wonderful memories of our experiences together,” Mosby said. “They will be greatly missed, and West Virginia University is a far better place because they were our students. They were and always will be a part of the life of this university.”