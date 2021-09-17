Amid calls from faculty and students to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine, the West Virginia University Board of Governors met on Friday and said they support the administration’s decision to strongly encourage but not require vaccination.
Campus administrators shared data with the Board that showed around three-fourths of people on campus are vaccinated and the number of people currently in quarantine and isolation is relatively low.
"We recognize that there are no easy answers and it is very much a balancing act,” said BOG Chairman Thomas Jones. “There's many differences of opinion. And I think you follow the data, encourage the vaccination, and despite delta being much more contagious, the actual number of cases, number of students and faculty in quarantine and isolation has reduced significantly.”
“The Board feels that President [E. Gordon] Gee, Dr. [Clay] Marsh and many others have done a great job in dealing with this in the best way possible and minimizing the impact of it,” he added.
Earlier this month, the WVU faculty called a rare assembly of almost every faculty member and voted overwhelmingly in favor of a vaccine mandate.
Since then, the WVU Student Government Association also passed a resolution in favor of a vaccine mandate. A survey of 5,300 students conducted by the SGA found that 60% support a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
"We've decided that our best and most effective strategy will be to continue to convince people to get the vaccine,” Rob Alsop, vice president of strategic initiatives, told the BOG on Friday in response to the faculty vote.
He emphasizes that the number of people in isolation and quarantine is very low, compared to levels last fall when the University decided to move classes online.
Alsop said that between vaccinations and natural immunity, WVU administrators believe the level of campus protection is close to the 85% mark that University medical experts have said is needed for herd immunity.
SGA president Amaya Jernigan asked Alsop about a timeline for a possible vaccine mandate.
Alsop said the pandemic is ever changing and did not commit to an exact timeline.
“We're going to be really looking at the course of the pandemic and seeing what is necessary,” Alsop said.
BOG member Kevin Craig praised how the administration has responded to the current data and calls for a mandate.
“Their job is to weigh all the factors,” Craig said. “At this point based upon what was just shared with us, I feel really reassured with the approach the University administration is taking and weighing all those factors while keeping the options to adjust quickly has put us on the appropriate path.
“I’d just like to thank the administration and the leadership for your diligence over the last year and a half and making all this happen.”