The University’s Board of Governors extended President E. Gordon Gee’s contract by another year during their special meeting on Monday.
“We do acknowledge that not everybody’s gonna agree with that assessment, the Board’s decision to extend the contract, and we understand that there’s criticism that the transformation’s hard, change is hard, and some people are adversely affected by the decisions that we’ve made,” Chairwoman Taunja Willis Miller said to attendees.
Now, Gee’s contract will extend through June 30, 2025.
“I am a West Virginian, by any stretch of the imagination, though not having been born here, having traveled this state now for nine years, there’s a real love affair that I have to stay in for, and I think that in the end is what the vision for universities to make sure we catch the hearts and minds of West Virginia,” Gee said.
The Board also unanimously approved the amended BOG Rules 3.9 and 4.7 and proposed faculty and staff severance packages with the exclusion of library and clinical-track faculty.
As part of an effort to combat the budget crisis, the University will undergo a Reduction in Force this fall with termination and non-renewal letters expected during the week of Oct. 16.
However, around 130 employees have already undergone the Reduction in Force.
The proposed faculty and staff severance packages and BOG Rules 3.9 and 4.7, which outline the policies for classified employee and faculty Reduction in Force, respectively, were under a 30-day public comment period from May 22 to June 21.
The two BOG Rules and severance packages received 190 total comments, according to data provided by General Counsel Stephanie Taylor, with BOG Rule 4.7 receiving the most comments at 119 total.
Taylor confirmed there were 320 total commenters, 179 of which were faculty and 46 of which were members of the public.
Commenters on both rules were concerned about the use of documented performance, like evaluations, as a factor in deciding whether or not someone should remain employed.
Still, Taylor said the University has decided to leave the rules as is because it “does not relate to a proposed amendment” to either rule, and performance is important when determining one’s employment.
For BOG Rule 4.7, commenters were most commonly concerned with the amendments prohibiting faculty from being involved in the Reduction in Force plan development, allowing the Board to determine the amount of severance granted and making tenured faculty eligible for reduction.
Taylor said that the Reduction in Force timeline was designed to coincide with other universities' hiring schedules.
Despite the concerns, the Board approved the rules without any adjustments from the public comments.
However, the proposed severance packages were amended as a result of public comments.
Now, teaching and service-track faculty will receive the same severance as tenure and tenure-track faculty, which is 12 weeks of their base pay, starting May 9.
Commenters also asked that 12-month faculty members, such as clinical and library employees, also receive severance.
According to Taylor’s initial presentation to the Board, the University would not grant severance to 12-month faculty because they receive annual paid leave and their contracts end on June 30, six weeks after the 9-month contracted faculty.
However, Board member Stan Hileman contested the decision to exclude 12-month faculty from the proposed severance packages, arguing that those employees will be working for their pay during the 6-week period Taylor referenced.
The Board approved the severance packages for faculty and classified staff without direct language that clinical and library-track faculty are ineligible for severance. They plan to revisit the eligibility of those faculty during their August meeting after requesting more information from administrators.
According to the proposed severance packages, the amount of severance for eligible classified staff will be determined by their length of service, how much notice they’re given before termination or non-renewal, annual base salary and appointment length.
Both severed faculty and staff are able to extend their PEIA insurance three months after their termination date.
Associate Provost Mark Gavin and Katie Hagan from the rpk GROUP also presented updates from July’s campus conversation on academic transformation and the extensive program review.
Each unit with programs marked for review is currently conducting self-studies that are due to the Provost Office on Aug. 1.
Preliminary recommendations for discontinuation or reductions will be made to the Board during their Aug. 22 meeting, and a final vote will take place on Sept. 15.