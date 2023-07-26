West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee’s contract could be extended to 2025 during the Board of Governors' special session on Monday, July 31, according to the meeting’s agenda.
The Board extended Gee’s five-year contract by three years in June 2019, moving his end date to June 30, 2024 and keeping his base salary at $800,000.
Now, amid the University’s $45 million budget deficit, which has prompted a large-scale program review and Reduction in Force, the Board will discuss Gee’s performance and partake in “possible Board action” in extending his contract an additional year, until June 30, 2025.
This summer, school officials and the Board have added extra meetings, like Monday’s special session, in lieu of the deficit.
The Board will vote on the final amendments to BOG Rules 3.9 and 4.7, which outline the policies for a Reduction in Force. Prior to these amendments, the two rules had never been used by the University.
The incoming reductions are also part of the University’s academic transformation, which began in 2019. Gee recently said during a faculty senate meeting in July that the University’s efforts should be “student-centered.”
The budget deficit was first hinted at in April during Gee’s State of University address. He told the campus community that the University was preparing to become a smaller institution and that enrollment for the upcoming fiscal year was projected to decline by 1,000.
Administrators attribute the projected decline to the pandemic and a decrease in the state’s college-going rate. However, the current budget shortfall follows a decline in enrollment that started before the pandemic, dropping 10% since 2015.
To begin combatting the deficit, the Board approved a budget reduced by $10 million in June, $7 million of which is accounted for by the Reduction in Force. The Board also voted to approve a nearly 3% tuition increase for all students and confirmed that over 130 campus workers have already been reduced.
Additionally, administrators announced an extensive list of flagged programs that are currently undergoing a review to determine whether they should be discontinued, reduced or modified earlier this month.
Employees in programs of concern could be subject to the Reduction in Force, with non-renewal or termination of employment letters expected during the week of Oct. 16.
The special session is at 1 p.m. on July 31 and can be joined via Zoom or in person at the Erickson Alumni Center.