Self-love is in the air after RISE WVU hosted its fifth annual Black Love Day celebration Monday in the Mountainlair.
The semi-formal event, sponsored by the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and WELLWVU, was held to facilitate open conversations about Black self-love and Black self-care.
Student workers for the Office of Student Success developed this theme in order to talk about the specific self-care regimes and needs of Black people.
“Black Love Day is a national holiday,” Niara Campbell, program coordinator of the Office of Student Success, said. “The goal of the holiday was to really look at what the Black community needs in order to heal and to really develop a positive Black self-identity for Black-identifying folks.”
WVU’s celebration of the holiday was started by Campell through RISEWVU. She said the event is important for Black students because it gives them the opportunity to ask love-related questions in a safe space.
“It was an opportunity for students to really ask faculty and staff questions about love and relationship tips,” Campbell said. “We’re really just talking about racial healing, and I think that’s a piece that gets lost out of the conversation.”
During the celebration, Campbell touched on the five tenets of Black Love Day: love toward the creator, love for thyself, love for the family, love for the Black community and love for Black people.
“This celebration is celebrating who I am and who we, as people, are,” Quianna Brown, a sophomore at WVU, said. “So, it’s great to have a day where we could just celebrate us.”
In previous years, the Black Love Day celebrations at WVU focused on the love for the communities through an intergenerational lens and healthy relationships.
Sylvia Russell, a graduate assistant for the DEI, spoke about the importance of “tending to your garden” or taking care of oneself. She asked participants to imagine their garden and what it looks like to them and what boundaries they set in order to “tend” to it.
Student leaders from RISE WVU also put together a video interviewing students on campus about what black self-care looks like and what the black community means to them.
“I think when people think about events that are offered through a diverse lens, sometimes people think they’re going to get a big long lecture,” Campbell said. “It’s really about thinking how can you actually, as individuals no matter what color you are, contribute to your community, your space, your classroom, and shift the culture so that you are actively being anti-racist.”
The celebration had an assortment of refreshments and foods for participants, as well as a Valentine's Day-themed backdrop for a photo-op.
“If there’s a challenge, and I am able to correct it, I want to make sure that that challenge doesn’t present itself for another person on campus,” Campbell said. “I feel like this celebration is kind of a nod to all the hard work and just to let students know that we do care about them and their daily grind.”