Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday night at 87 following complications from pancreatic cancer, leaving democratic Americans unsure of their future in Supreme Court decisions.
This vacancy also affects college students and their preparations for adulthood and political activism.
“It was really weird. I saw the headlines of [Ginsburg] passing away, and within seconds, which is horrible to say, my thought was ‘what is going to happen’,” said WVU College Democrats President Beshay Sakla.
Sakla said that she encourages students to find a way to get involved, sharing that there are many opportunities from home: calling people, writing postcards and having political discussions.
When it comes to an appointment being made before the election, Sakla said that she believed people’s faith in the system would be damaged if this were to be the case.
“I would’ve recognized Donald Trump’s right to nominate someone and the Senate’s right to appoint someone in an election year, if that was given to Barack Obama four years ago,” Sakla said. “I think the fact that Obama’s nomination didn’t get a single hearing eight months outside of an election, let alone 45 days before an election, is infuriating to say the least.”
Sakla said when it comes to discussing politics, it’s not just about convincing your views, but rather opening communication and showing different points of views.
Historically, people that have voted democratic have not made the Supreme Court a priority, said Sakla.
“I think we saw that in 2016, Republicans have made that one of their main priorities,” Sakla said. “We can have all this great legislation, but if there are federal judges that think this legislation is outside the scope of government and the constitution doesn’t let the government control these things– I think we're going to have a real problem on our hands.”
WVU College Democrats treasurer Sam Summers said that this is the scariest vacancy in the Supreme Court that he can remember.
“This opens the door to a new generation of the American judicial system as another way for the conservative wing of American politics to wield their power,” Summers said. “It means the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade, it means potentially dismantling the Affordable Care Act, it means hamstringing a generation of American progress that could be made with a justice that isn’t so wildly conservative.”
Summers said that while voting doesn’t solve everything, it’s a start.
“From there on, it’s a matter of making your voice heard,” Summers said.