A WordPress document was published by a group of anonymous West Virginia University employees Wednesday in response to the University’s $45 million budget deficit and Reduction-in-Force solution.
The authors, who self-affiliated with the West Virginia Campus Workers, wrote that they are “a group of concerned employees” and will remain anonymous to protect themselves from “retaliation.”
The document cites specific timestamps and statements from University officials that contradict the current said causes of the deficit. They said the document is intended to “offer a more accurate and truthful source for reporters” who are covering the deficit and relying on administrative statements.
This is in response to several concerns that were voiced by faculty and staff during faculty senate meetings and campus conversations regarding the choice by officials to lay off employees without considering cuts to administrative pay across the board.
Additionally, it reviews administrative salaries and compares them with those of peer institutions. It also explores the costs of external consultants that have been hired over the past few years to aid the University’s assessment of programs, which is currently in progress as the school prepares for a Reduction-in-Force.
Officials have heard similar concerns from employees about the decision to hire external consultants for financial and program review as opposed to utilizing internal administrators or researchers.
“We think the Board of Governors has a moral and fiduciary duty to taxpayers of West Virginia to ensure that the WVU ‘leadership’ is held accountable for their failures, and that they are not given free rein to unilaterally restructure the University, change the BOG rules, and fire whoever they want,” the document said.
The Daily Athenaeum reached out to the University for comment Friday morning. The response below was received via University spokesperson and Executive Director of Communications April Kaull:
“The University has been and will continue to be transparent about its structural budget deficit, and we will continue to share information about the larger transformation initiatives as they develop over time. These communications include Campus Conversations, emails and a new website which serves as an ever-evolving hub for a variety of resources and information. We encourage those who wish to engage in the process to visit transformation.wvu.edu. Employees also are encouraged to send their questions and concerns to transformation@mail.wvu.edu so the University can address.”
Editor's Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.