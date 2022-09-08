Over the past couple years, there has been a growing dialogue regarding mental health on college campuses. As the need for support continues, WVU’s Carruth Center for Counseling and Psychological Services has worked to address student concerns by adding new positions and improving former programs.
This semester, the Carruth Center officially started 11 new positions, including a multicultural coordinator/behavioral health therapist and graduate specialist.
Additionally, the Carruth Center partnered with Healthy Minds University (HMU), a service operated by WVUMedicine and the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute, last year to offer more long-term care for students.
Since launching in 2021, the two organizations along with Student Health have worked closely to address various aspects of student mental health.
In the last year, HMU has seen a total of 3,731 visits, 973 of which were new patients, according to April Kaull, executive director of communications.
Morgan Sharpless, assistant director of care management and clinical operations at the Carruth Center, said she has recently seen growth and improvement in mental health services at the University.
“Our BIPOC specialist position was created after our students had written a letter to President Gee outlining and identifying the need for diversifying the Carruth staff and the lack of BIPOC staff at the Carruth Center,” Sharpless said.
BIPOC stands for Black, Indigenous and people of color and is pronounced “bye-pock.” This is a term specific to the United States that is intended to center the experiences of Black and Indigenous groups and demonstrate solidarity between communities of color, according to the Young Women's Christian Association of the United States of America.
Before Laith Alabbad, Carruth’s multicultural specialist/behavioral therapist, started this fall, he was an international student at the University. In his new position, Alabbad will focus on campus outreach and offer clinical support for students.
“We've been working on creating some specialty positions so we have staff who are fully focused on serving certain populations,” Sharpless said.
Alabbad has a passion for working specifically with BIPOC students and has been trained in multicultural awareness and humility. He also plans to attend student events.
Alabbad hopes to start new initiatives, such as mentorship programs, and facilitating work with multicultural and BIPOC clients as well as international students, making it easier for them to learn about and utilize the Carruth Center’s resources.
“It really matters for multicultural clients and international students to see themselves represented in these departments, and it just helps them feel invited and participate in these programs with more enthusiasm,” Alabbad said.
The Carruth Center has also embedded positions at the University’s law school, the Athletic Department, and on the Health Sciences campus.
Colby Hampton, a supervised psychologist, has also been a part of the Carruth Center’s effort to support minority groups.
Hampton has been working closely with the University’s LGBTQ+ Center. Recently, he became the Carruth Center’s liaison for the LGBTQ+ Center on campus working on outreach and collaboration programs for LGBTQ students.
“We know that LGBTQ+ students on campus face some unique challenges, so we want to make sure that they’re feeling supported the best that we can,” Hampton said.
Students can share any preferences they have regarding who they are seen by, whether that be a male or female clinician, an LGBTQ affirming clinician or a multicultural specialist when making an appointment.
To offer more support, the Carruth Center hosts a community support group for LGBTQ students on campus to connect and discuss concerns that are unique to the queer experience, according to Hampton.
Along with these support groups, each semester there is a collaborative discussion hour at the LBGTQ+ Center addressing coming out in addition to events planned for the upcoming semester.
Sharpless also noted improvements in collaboration at the University.
“I think one of the biggest changes that students may not be aware about, and they may not see is the collaboration and coordination with other departments,” Sharpless said.
The Carruth Center works closely with Residence Life, the WVU CARE Team, University Police and the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities as well as faculty, staff and student advisors.
“When I say work closely, I'm not just talking about offering trainings,” Sharpless said. “Although we do that and have done that, what I'm talking about is collaborating with student care,” Sharpless said.
This abundance of collaboration and outreach efforts has spread throughout campus to offer additional support to BIPOC students, LGBTQ students, multicultural students and more.
“Creating these different, more official, laid out positions are really helpful,” Hampton said. “I think especially when you’re considering all the diversity that we see and that is represented across the student body and around campus, that ensures some groups aren’t forgotten.”