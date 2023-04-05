The Carruth Center and WELLWVU are reviving its mental health course that will educate students, faculty and staff on how to help their peers who are experiencing distress or suicidal thoughts.
The course, called Mental Health 101, is designed to teach participants effective listening skills, the signs of a distressed or suicidal student, how to properly give reassurance and information and ways to encourage someone to seek professional help.
Additionally, the course provides case scenarios for participants to practice the skills they have learned.
The course will also provide overviews of the Carruth Center and WVU’s CARE Team services that are available for students.
“There's a stigma for a lot of people,” Sara DiSimone, interim assistant director of Outreach and Campus Engagement, said. “I think that this training does a great job of breaking down that stigma and getting people prepared to have conversations that might otherwise be pretty difficult.”
According to Courtney Weaver, director of WELLWVU, the course was created in collaboration with the Division of Student Life, WELLWVU, the school's CARE Team, the Carruth Center and Housing and Residential Life to develop comprehensive training about mental health. The group also took important materials from Mental Health First Aid courses and combined them with similar objectives.
DiSimone said that the course will be incorporated into other training for groups, like Resident Assistant and Residence Life Specialists.
According to Logan Riffey, co-chair of the Wellness and Mental Health Student Advisory Board, the board advocated for more accessible course times for students with busy schedules.
“Being able to have treatment available to reduce the stigma that surrounds mental health is really important for the students,” Riffey said.
There are a select number of courses available throughout the spring semester; however, sessions will also be provided during fall semester. Students, staff and faculty members can take the single session, 90 minute course online or in person, free of charge.
Those who finish the course do not receive course credit but are eligible for a certificate of completion.
“It's important to know how to support yourself in terms of your own mental health,” Sophia Flower, chair of the Wellness and Mental Health Student Advisory Board, said. “And it's important to know what to do in case of an emergency.”
Weaver hopes that the course can help students understand what the Carruth Center has to offer in terms of mental health resources.
“We want to help you be healthy, responsible and successful, so talking about mental health is critical,” Weaver said.
For more information about when courses are available and how to register for them, visit the Mental Health Training Resources website.