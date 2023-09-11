The Carruth Center and Active Minds have partnered to host a Send Silence Packing exhibit in Woodburn Circle on Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to promote suicide prevention and awareness.
Active Minds is a national organization that aims to reduce the stigma of and start conversations about mental health.
Riley Harris, WVU Active Minds president, expressed the importance of this event in an email to The Daily Athenaeum.
“I think Send Silence Packing is extremely important. Conversations about mental illness have become more prevalent, but we still have so much work to do. If this can help anyone speak out about their own thoughts, that is an amazing thing,” Harris said in an email to The Daily Athenaeum.
The exhibit will include interactive and visual displays that encourage participants to reflect on what they have learned or experienced.
Alix Ford, the Carruth Center’s outreach coordinator of emotional and mental well-being, said the exhibit acts as “a visual display of 100 stories affixed to 100 backpacks told from the perspectives of loss survivors or those who have struggled with crisis or ideation,” in an email to The DA.
A projector and headphones will be included in the display for participants to engage in immersive storytelling.
The exhibit will also host a resource tent with professionals available to support students and other participants.
Students who attend will be given informational handouts that include educational mental health materials, handouts to promote help-seeking behaviors and skill building as well as other literature.
The final exhibit that will be included is the ‘Send Silence Packing Hope Wall’ where participants are encouraged to leave positive messages and reflect on what they learned and experienced during their time at the exhibit.
Ford said the purpose of hosting this event is to show WVU students that mental health is a top priority across campus and that there are resources and support systems available.
“Many college students struggle with mental illness, or at least know someone who struggles. This event will provide helpful resources to these people who may otherwise be embarrassed or scared to speak out. Losing anyone to suicide is heartbreaking, so we hope that by bringing awareness to these issues that we can avoid student deaths by suicide,” Harris said.
For more information,, students can visit WVU’s Send Silence Packing webpage or the Active Minds Instagram page @wvuactiveminds .