Far fewer students at West Virginia University are cheating this school year than before the pandemic.
According to data provided by WVU’s Office of Academic Integrity, all academic misconduct violations decreased by 50% from fall 2019 to fall 2022. During this period, cheating charges dropped by 26% and plagiarism charges reduced by more than half.
Other academic misconduct violations like fabrication or falsification, facilitation and other prohibited conduct charges also witnessed a significant drop last semester, decreasing by 87% from fall 2019.
However, student cheating at WVU was at an all-time high during the pandemic.
In fall 2020, cheating charges against students more than doubled from the previous fall semester, and total academic violations increased by roughly 44%.
Evan Widders, Associate Provost of Undergraduate Education, said that the return to primarily in-person learning and the utilization of university testing centers can be attributed to the vast decline.
The University Testing Center was opened in the basement of Hodges Hall in fall 2021. Although professors were wary of using it at first, Widders said 70,000 tests were given at the Center in 2021, and 90,000 tests are expected this year.
The testing center’s innovative testing methods such as camera proctoring and the usage of multiple test banks has aided in eliminating specifically cheating on exams, according to Widders.
“[The testing center has] just sort of taken away all the temptation. Students keep their phones because they need to be able to log in to their WVU accounts and get on eCampus, but then they’re told to put it away and everything’s on video,” Widders said.
He added the testing center is more convenient for students because they can schedule to take their exams any time within a 48-hour period.
Paul Heddings, director of Academic Integrity, attributes this decline in cheating charges not only to the University Testing Center, but also to the Office of Accessibility Services Testing Center located in the Downtown Campus Library.
“I think those are both fantastic resources for our faculty,” Heddings said. “The folks that work in those centers do a great job, and I think they have contributed to the lower numbers.”
Heddings said that most of the cheating violations are due to students falling behind in classes, and then needing to take shortcuts to catch back up. His strategy to aid this problem is sending students to success coaching, time management training and tutoring — rather than strictly punishing students.
“By focusing on the underlying cause rather than only the bad behavior, we better prepare students for future success,” Heddings said in an email.
Hedding’s take on academic integrity is to “educate first and punish second,” and according to Widders, this method seems to be effective as plagiarism complaints are declining as well.
“Many plagiarism cases arise because the student didn’t understand how to write or cite correctly,” Heddings said in an email. “Instead of simply punishing bad behavior, we focus on educating the student on how to be a better writer and avoid making these mistakes in the future.”
Heddings also attributes this decline to the hard work of the faculty at the Eberly SpeakWrite Writing Studio, WVU Libraries and the Office of Student Success, and encourages students to take advantage of these resources.
“We must address the dishonest behavior that led to the charge, but we also have an opportunity to help students learn and grow,” Heddings said in an email.