Cheldon Williams is West Virginia University's new associate director of bands, the University announced Thursday.
Williams replaces Stephen Lytle, who resigned from the position on May 1. Williams, who takes over effective Aug. 1, will be the 13th director in the history of the Pride of West Virginia Marching Band.
Williams will teach in the School of Music in addition to conducting the Symphonic Band and other athletic pep bands. He will work with Scott Tobias, WVU's Director of Bands, in the administration of the WVU Bands program.
"We are very excited to welcome Cheldon Williams to the School of Music,” said Director Michael Ibrahim in a press release. “I look forward to his energetic leadership and his breadth of experience being shared with our students.”
Williams previously worked at the University of Texas at Austin, where he was a graduate teaching assistant. He has also worked as interim associate director of bands at New Mexico State, in addition to stints with two different high schools.
Williams earned his doctorate degree in wind conducting from Texas this year, having previously earned bachelor's (2004) and master's (2014) degrees in Music Education from Florida State University.
“I intend for the West Virginia University Marching Band to serve as ambassadors for the heart and spirit of the university,” Williams said. “We will, of course, keep a very watchful eye on the past while forging ahead into an exciting future."