Chitwood Hall, one of the three buildings in Woodburn circle, has sat empty and unused since November 2022 due to construction. However, the building is set to re-open to faculty and students this December.
According to Joe Patten, vice president of WVU Planning, Design, Construction and Scheduling, after Hodges Hall was renovated in April 2022, the Department of World Languages, Literatures and Linguistics moved in, leaving Chitwood Hall empty.
“With Chitwood Hall being empty, our team utilized this time to provide the facility with life safety upgrades, create ADA-compliant restrooms, add new windows and upgrade interior finishes consisting of new flooring, ceilings, lighting and paint,” Patten said in an email.
According to Shauna Johnson, director of news communications, Chitwood Hall’s renovations are almost finished with the exception of new exterior windows.
“That installation is set to begin in September following delivery delays due to supply chain issues,” Johnson said.
The Eberly College of Arts and Sciences Department of History is set to call Chitwood Hall its home once renovations are finished, according to Patten.
With the current schedule and a renovation budget of $3,415,000, all construction will be finished in October with faculty scheduled to move in during Winter Break.
Once construction is complete, there will be four general classrooms available within the building.
As of now, Chitwood Hall will remain closed to all faculty and students.