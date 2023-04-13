WVU’s annual Clothesline Project will return next week in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
The Clothesline Project is a visual display of t-shirts and other articles of clothing to bring awareness to resources and represent statistics of sexual harm and gender-based violence. Each clothing item is designed by a survivor or someone who has lost a loved one to violence.
The event is sponsored by WVU in partnership with the Rape and Domestic Violence Information Center (RDVIC), the WVU Research Center on Violence and the Women’s Resource Center.
Danielle Stoneberg, a fifth-year doctoral student and a volunteer at the WVU Research Center on Violence, said the event aims to make survivors feel seen and supported on campus.
“I think that we can all say that we know of at least one person who is a survivor or has experienced sexual harm and sexual violence, and I think it’s important to have opportunities that go ahead and show you that people care and support you and, you know, even support survivors more broadly,” she said.
In a quality of life survey conducted in the spring of 2016, 26% of students at WVU reported being asked or pressured for a date, hookup or sexual favor after they had already said no.
Stoneberg said she hopes the event can act as an outlet for survivors who may not have shared their stories.
“We know that not all people who have been victimized report it, whether that be to Title IX or to the police, and also they might not be telling anyone either,” she said.
“Having events like this where you can kind of see that there is solidarity presents an opportunity for you to maybe share your experience or even if you're not verbally sharing it, feel like there is a community of people that you can kind of stand with who are going to support you.”
Mackenzie Freeman, a Ph.D. student and volunteer with the Clothesline Project, said she hopes the event starts a conversation among the student body.
“I would like students here at WVU to kind of be more open and kind of be receptive of this conversation, primarily because, you know, it is so difficult and it's so hard, and, you know, we really don't know the impact of sexual violence on our campus,” she said.
The Clothesline Project will be on display at the Student Rec Center on Tuesday, April 18, from noon to 3 p.m. and at the Downtown Library on Thursday, April 20, from noon to 3 p.m.
The Women’s Resource Center’s Silent Witness Exhibit will also be displayed at the WVU Downtown Library through May.
Any student who wishes to report an incident is encouraged to seek medical attention and contact Campus Police or a University official and WVU’s Title IX office.
Students looking for Rape and Domestic Violence Information Center resources can visit its website or utilize its 24-hour phone hotline by calling (304) 292-5100. Additional resources can be found on WVU’s Research Center on Violence’s website or the Women’s Resource Center’s website.