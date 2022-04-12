Shirts and jeans decorated by survivors of sexual assault lined the parking lot of the Rec Center on Monday in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Each item of clothing featured a collection of messages of strength and resilience.
“This is just a way for people to have an outlet to share their experiences,” Danielle Stoneberg, an event organizer and sociology graduate student, said. “We make sure that they are comfortable and given privacy during the decoration.”
The Clothesline Project was organized and sponsored by WVU Believe Them, a newly recognized student organization, and the Rape & Domestic Violence Information Center.
The annual event is held in support of survivors of sexual assault and gender-based violence.
Mackenzie Freeman, an event organizer and sexual assault survivor, said the inspiration for the project was based on the common victim blaming associated with survivors’ attire.
“It doesn't matter what you were wearing. It is really eye-opening to have jeans up there — when you are blamed for wearing regular clothing,” Freeman said, pointing to the display.
She referenced a court case in Italy where a survivor was victim blamed for wearing tight jeans, which prompted the creation of Denim Day.
Some of the works displayed were decorated by immediate relatives of survivors as well.
The outreach provided their loved ones with an opportunity to exhibit their support.
Stoneberg, who is a survivor of sexual assault, said the contribution from friends and family members highlights the secondary victimization of sexual assault.
“This really hits home, talking to people on campus. You hear their stories, and you are like, ‘When I go out that is never going to happen to me,’” she said. “But the reality is it could happen to anyone.”
Freeman said that the visual display highlights the prevalence of sexual assault in the university community. The public exhibit of messages, she added, overpowers the taboo nature that usually surrounds the experiences of survivors.
This project strives to prioritize the mental well-being of survivors when providing resources to them. It signifies the importance of respecting their personal standing with their experience.
“Victims are not monoliths,” Stoneberg said. “What might be good for you would not be good for me, which is why being willing to be open to the kind of care they are seeking … is highly important.”
Each piece of fabric accounts for a specific incident, helping to raise awareness on campus.
“It shouldn’t matter what kind of assault you went through, be it touching or intercourse. It evokes just the same effect,” Brooklyn Milam, the vice president of WVU Believe Them, said. “Nobody’s feelings should be disregarded regardless of their sexuality and gender.”
WVU Believe Them has organized a sexual assault protest for Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m. against the School of Music located at the Creative Arts Center.
A second Clothesline display will take place on Monday, April 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the WVU Downtown Library.
Anyone who is interested in decorating an article of clothing is encouraged to email dms0072@mix.wvu.edu.