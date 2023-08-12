Coi Leray, a rapper and singer well known for her single “TWINNEM” has canceled her performance at this year’s FallFest at West Virginia University due to an injury, according to an email announcement from WVUToday.
Flo Rida, a hip hop artist known for his various hits “Low,” “Right Round,” “My House” and more from the 2000’s and 2010’s, will be performing in her place.
Flo Rida will now perform in the 9 p.m. FallFest time slot. Coi Leray has canceled her appearance due to an injury. For more FallFest information visit https://t.co/oO8tuX6QED pic.twitter.com/tuQOmmC5jn— WVU A&E Events (@wvuevents) August 12, 2023
Performing alongside him are The Driver Era, a pop rock duo featuring Ross and Rocky Lynch, and Chayce Beckham, a country singer who changed history as the first American Idol contestant to win with an original song.
When the 2023 FallFest lineup was first announced on Friday, some students expressed their disappointment on Twitter, noting Grammy-nominated artists who previously performed at FallFest, including Kanye West, Maroon 5, Ludacris, Mac Miller and more.
Flo Rida is a five-time Grammy nominee who also headlined this year’s Recording Academy After Party.
Ross Lynch is most known for his character “Austin” in the Disney original series “Austin and Ally." Ross and Rocky originally played in the pop rock band R5 with their other siblings, Rydel and Riker, as well as drummer Ellington Ratliff.
After his 2021 win, Beckham’s debut album “Doin’ it Right” landed the No. 1 slot on the iTunes All Genre chart, and he’s currently opening for Luke Bryan’s 2023 summer tour, according to the email.
The gates to the show will open at 5:30 p.m., and the show will start at 6 p.m. Beckham is expected to open the show with his performance at 6 p.m., followed by The Driver Era at 7:30 p.m. and Flo Rida at 9 p.m.
FallFest is free to all WVU students with a student ID, and each student is allowed one guest who must be 17 or older.
For more information about transportation and other policies, visit the Arts and Entertainment website.