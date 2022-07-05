July 1 marks the one-year anniversary of college athletes being able to capitalize on their name, image and likeness. For Mountaineer athletes, monetizing their name and maximizing business opportunities is now easier than ever with the Country Roads Trust.
The Country Roads Trust is an organization designed to facilitate Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals for student-athletes. Founded by Ken Kendrick and Oliver Luck, with additional help from the Bowles Rice law firm, the Country Roads Trust helps assist in arranging monetized opportunities for WVU athletes.
“We’ve been working on ways every Mountaineer fan can participate in Country Roads Trust and support our student-athletes,” said co-founder Oliver Luck in a press release. “This accomplishes the goal. We’ve established giving levels – and benefits for our supporters – from under $20 a month all the way to $1,000 and above. It’s an exciting time for West Virginia University athletics.”
The Country Roads Trust is independent of WVU, as universities are prohibited from facilitating NIL opportunities. Although independently-owned, the organization prides itself on serving Mountaineer athletes and West Virginia University.
The NIL marketplace has rapidly changed the NCAA and sports programs across the country. With the introduction of the Country Roads Trust, WVU athletes are now ensured to have the same opportunities as athletes at other institutions, particularly within Power 5 programs.
To aid athletes in business opportunities, the Country Roads Trust has developed an elite team of alumni advisors that have all once called WVU home. The advisors include Jerry West, Don Nehlen, Pat McAfee, Pat White, Da’Sean Butler, Ginny Thrasher, Darryl Talley, Jaida Lawrence Hart, Mike Gansey and Jedd Gyorko.
On June 28, the Country Roads Trust announced the newest addition to the organization, giving fans the opportunity to get involved and receive exclusive content.
Different levels of membership plans are available for purchase, starting with the 1867 plan where fans receive a lanyard, decal and access to exclusive content and merchandise by contributing $18.67 a month.
Mountaineer fans signing up for memberships will be billed monthly and will receive benefits according to their level of giving.
The featured plan is Country Roads+. For $45 a month, Mountaineer fans joining the family that way will receive a Country Roads Trust lanyard, supporter decal, weekly newsletter, access to student-athlete bios, access to the members-only private marketplace, an annual player-signed item, access to Country Roads Trust+ content, an entry to receive a monthly signed item and the ability to purchase personalized videos, as well as virtual meet and greets.
Larger membership plans include perks such as access to student-athlete livestreams, invites to attend in-person events, multiple player-signed items and more.
While the organization’s focus is to help student-athletes, it also hosts events that are open to the public. Last month, the Country Roads Trust hosted football camps for elementary and middle schools students to learn from players and coaches.
The Country Roads Trust is committed to serving student-athletes of all West Virginia sports. Student athletes interested in the organization as well as potential donors or business sponsors can visit their webpage.