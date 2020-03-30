As the COVID-19 pandemic has created stay at home orders and lockdowns across the globe, some summer internships may no longer be possible

“The status of summer internships typically depends on the company or industry,” said Rachael Conrad, assistant director at the WVU Career Services Center. “Some companies have developed processes for internships to be completed online while others have unfortunately been canceled.”

How are your internships being affected? Click here to fill out our survey and let us know if and how your summer internships are being affected by COVID-19.

Concerns for public health and safety have led to some bad implications with student internships. One organization, the Carolina Population Center, has gone so far as to cancel its 2020 internship program entirely. One place where the nature of internships is changing is Amazon, which currently offers five internship opportunities to WVU students via handshake.

In response to the virus, all in-person interviews for positions with Amazon have been moved online.

“Ultimately, our employer partners are looking out for our students’ health and safety when they make these very difficult decisions,” Conrad said. “If a student has already secured an internship, they should reach out to their hiring manager or human resources representative.”

To cope with the cancellations and assist students, the Career Services Center will be advising participants on how to proceed.

“Career Services continues to support its students and employers during this time,” Conrad said. “All students are being directed to update their profiles on Handshake and to utilize it as the primary resource for their job search. Full-time, part-time and internship positions are being added to the system daily.”

The Career Services Center will also be offering online appointments to help students. Appointments are available 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule a virtual appointment, students can email careerservices@mail.wvu.edu.