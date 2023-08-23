Founding Dean of the College of Applied Human Sciences Autumn Cyprès is heading a project that provides students with tips and resources to help with their individual stressors and anxieties.
At a roundtable discussion in June, several administrators, faculty and student leaders discussed national and University efforts in combating the opioid epidemic.
While much of the discussion was targeted toward addiction education and health care, some speakers, including Cyprès, used their time to speak about the importance of mental health services as a whole.
“The College of Applied Human Sciences was founded this year with the notion of ‘We are committed to innovation across disciplines. And our direct number one priority is students.’ And the first number one challenge for students is feeling isolation, particularly in the transition to college,” she said in an interview with The Daily Athenaeum.
How do Cyprès and her team plan to combat this? Yo-yos.
More specifically, trained faculty at the college will now be handing out yo-yos with QR codes on the back that take students to a website with a web-based application called “YOU at WVU.”
Here, students may anonymously answer questions identifying their stressors and priorities they want to address. For example, a student may want more information regarding how to manage loneliness, physical health, anger and frustration, sexual health and body positivity among other things.
After a quick survey, each student will be provided with a unique dashboard including resources specific to West Virginia and the University, goal sets, self check-ins, information on each of their priorities, posts from other students about their own experiences and more. Students also have the ability to fill out daily questionnaires to update and improve the quality of their dashboard and submit questions for specific problems they need help with.
“So let’s say, maybe one Sunday morning, you’re really dehydrated. Maybe you don’t want to call your mom and go ‘Oh, I think I’m hungover. Oh, I’ve lost my money or I’ve lost my purse or I think I saw something that made me nervous or I don’t feel safe.’ This is a place where you can put in questions and get help,” Cyprès said.
In addition to student resources, YOU at WVU has a parent connector that provides them with conversation starters that relate to their students’ individual stressors.
“It’s August. It’s move-in time. You’ve just said goodbye. Here’s some questions you might ask your son or daughter about, like, do they know where the bank is? Have they made friends?”
Cyprès said the project is in conjunction with 200 other universities that adopted the idea. Since then, she and her team of about 30 “wizards” have molded the idea to make it specific to WVU students while advertising it in the form of a yo-yo.
The yo-yo is meant to be a fun and low-cost marketing tactic that also serves as a metaphor for the project, which is helping students tackle subjects that may be new and difficult.
“Nobody else has a yo-yo. The other thing about the yo-yo is, it’s goofy,” Cyprès said. “Most people don’t know how to play with them, and that’s the point.”
Starting this fall, the college has embedded the yo-yos into its curriculum, requiring all incoming first-year students to scan the QR code and create an account. Although students using the app will remain anonymous, Cyprès said their data will be collected and used by the college to adapt its curriculum based on the spikes in certain stressors.
For example, if a professor notes that many of their students are worried about their finances, they may collaborate with a student advisor to allow some time during class to address these concerns.
“It’s our (faculty’s) responsibility to keep up with you. Our job is to meet you where you’re at. That’s our job.”
Cyprès said she plans to be at the college’s academic carnival again in the fall to meet and take pictures with students, talk about the yo-yos and hand out her travel mugs branded with her image and the caption “Doughnuts with the Dean.” Events like these give students an opportunity to swing by her office for a beverage and a conversation.
This is just one of the many efforts Cyprès has made to become closer with students and give them opportunities to address their concerns.
“That’s how you meet people where they are. Professors can’t be ‘Well I'm here. You can come learn from my gloriousness.’ We’re not in those times,” she said. “And that’s not the covenant we make anyway when we come to West Virginia, and we embrace that land grant mission.”
Earlier this month, the college held a Faculty Fellows Program, which allowed faculty to become familiar with YOU at WVU, learn ways to integrate it into their classrooms and help their students.
According to Cyprès, the college plans to meet with University administrators in April to discuss the progress of the project and possible ways to expand YOU at WVU to the rest of the University.
“We want to build a culture of this being part of the student experience in terms of their (students’) usage of this and health and wellbeing,” Director of Communications and Marketing and “Wizard” Adam Zundell said.