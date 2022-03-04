Researchers at WVU are educating students and members of the community with a room full of insects.
The University’s Arthropod museum and Insect Zoo, located in the Agricultural Sciences building, houses and preserves a plethora of exotic and native insects from all over the world.
The zoo was created in 2007 by Yong-Lak Park, professor of entomology at WVU, and Vicki Kondo, research assistant and zoo manager, and has served as a way to expose the community to native and exotic insects while also educating about their diversity, benefits and potential harms.
The zoo houses and displays about 26 different live species featuring arachnids like the dictator scorpion and tarantulas. Several species of roaches, from the common cockroach to the Madagascar hissing cockroach, can be seen and heard as well.
The zoo’s outreach program has led them throughout the state to many schools, various on-campus events, local businesses and the state fair.
The exhibit is partially self-sustaining as many species of roaches constantly breed while also serving as food for the predatory insects.
The herbivores of the exhibit, like the giant spiny stick insect from Papua New Guinea, munch on leaves while the roaches eat anything, including dog food.
All of these incredible creatures can be seen up close, and the more docile ones can even be taken out of their tanks or held if you’re brave. More dangerous species are also on display to be viewed from further away.
In the museum’s archives over 20,000 preserved specimens are organized, dated and labeled, some samples dating back to the 1800s.
The museum’s facilities include two collection rooms and museum-style housing with a specially designed vestibule and display room to prevent the escape of any insects. The zoo is also kept at a steady temperature with varying humidity in each tank based on the species it houses.
Many of the live insects are used in classes and research projects conducted on campus.
Though the Arthropod Museum and Insect Zoo’s operations are currently suspended due to Covid-19, they have resources and video series featuring some of their insects available online.
During this time, Park looks to the community for support.
“We need support,” Park said. “Spreading the word is extremely important in helping shape the future.”
In the future, they would like to resume the program’s operations and outreach.
For anyone on campus, the museum and zoo are an amazing place to visit for a fun and enriching experience. The many specimens featured have come from all over the world, showcase the diversity in nature and help us to better understand the world around us.