WVU’s downtown library opened a new sensory space earlier this semester for students, faculty and staff.
Located on the first floor in the former presentation practice room, the Sensory Room offers students a calm escape from the trials and tribulations that occur on a college campus. The room can hold 10 people and is not reservable.
The low lighting, comfy chairs and overall “soft” aesthetic are designed to create a space where students and faculty can decompress comfortably. Visitors can also check out noise-canceling headphones and personal white noise machines.
“Everyone needs a space where they can get away from the fluorescent lights and the noise,” Hilary Fredette, director of operations and resource sharing of WVU Libraries, said. “We see people in there all the time. Usually, they are just sitting, reading or doing homework, but it seems like it’s pretty popular.”
Fredette said she wants students who might feel overwhelmed or overstimulated in other areas of the library to feel comfortable in the new space.
“We are trying to make it feel less institutional and kind of softer,” Fredette said, adding that they chose soft furniture to engage as many people as possible.
Graduate student and library staff member Samatha Rahhall, who is studying clinical rehabilitation and mental health, came up with the idea.
“I just kind of thought of it because it goes along with what I am getting my graduate degree in,” Rahhall said. “Specifically the rehabilitation side and working with people who have disabilities such as autism and other things like that, where they might need a quieter space with fewer distractions.”
The downtown library’s Access Services team planned and developed the project last spring during a development day with other Morgantown libraries. Their proposal for the space was accepted in May 2022, and in collaboration with the Office of Accessibility Services and the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, construction began last fall.
“It gives students a place to kind of come and unplug if they need to. They are welcome to work on homework in here, but if they don’t want to work on homework it's a nice place to come with no screens, and low fluorescent lighting,” Rahhall said. “It's really quiet in here. I just hope that it is a calming, relaxing, a soothing place people can come.”
The sensory room was phase one of a two-phase plan, the second phase is adding new software for students with auditory and visual impairments.
The new software, JAWS and ZoomText, will be installed on the fourth floor by the CCTV and includes 27” monitors and large print keyboards.
JAWS is a screen reader software that provides users with speech and braille outputs, allowing people with disabilities to use the computers independently. ZoomText enlarges a computer screen and automatically reads documents, web pages and emails.
The library monitors the room's traffic daily to assess how many people are using in hopes of opening another one in the future.
“It would be cool if students had a place like this at different parts of campus,” Rahhall said.