West Virginia University’s Student Recreation Center is home to 17,000 square feet of fitness equipment, basketball courts and aquatics. Located on the University’s Evansdale campus, the recreation center offers a variety of classes and activities to keep students active during the semester.
Intramural and Club Sports
Club and intramural sports are great ways for students to stay active, make friends and learn new skills during their time at WVU.
While intramural sports are a fun way to compete against fellow Mountaineers, club sports are more competitive. Teams travel to compete against other universities in their respective leagues.
WVU offers various club sports, ranging from baseball and cheer to fencing and quadball. Club sports typically hold tryouts and have set practice schedules, making them a way for students to engage in competition and be active.
The University currently offers 46 club sports that students can explore at campusrecreation.wvu.edu
Intramural sports offer a variety of competitions in season league and tournament formats. Dodgeball, spikeball and pickleball are a few of the leagues students can sign up for.
Students can also form their own teams and register for tournaments on the campus recreation website.
Group Fitness Classes
Each week, around 50 group fitness classes are offered to students through the WVUGo app, which is available for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store.
Classes range from meditative exercise to high-intensity cardio and strength training, to cater to all workout styles and preferences.
Open Recreation
In addition to scheduled classes and organizations, the Rec Center is open every day for students to enjoy lifting weights, doing cardio, playing a pick-up game of basketball or scaling the rock wall.
The Rec Center offers several sections of free weights in both its upper and lower gyms.
While the upper level also houses cardio machines like treadmills, bikes and ellipticals, the lower level offers weight-lifting equipment for novice to advanced lifters.
Plate-loaded machines and free weights are available to students on a first-come, first-serve basis. Weight-lifting belts and other equipment are available for checkout at the front desk. Students can also purchase personal training sessions to assess their fitness and reach their goals.
In addition to weights and cardio, the open recreation hours of the center offer rooms and courts available for booking. Basketball, racquetball, squash and volleyball courts are available for reservation through WVUGo.
The Center’s 50-foot climbing wall is also available to students for bouldering and top rope climbing. The wall is located on the ground floor and all equipment, including shoes, harnesses, helmets and ropes are available for free rental.
The Rec Center also offers a 5k course and disc golf course located outside of the facility.
Aquatics
The Aquatics Center hosts programs including swim lessons, swim classes and free swim. The Center features a fitness pool that is six lanes wide and 25 yards long. The Aquatics Center can also be used for relaxation as it houses a leisure pool, spa and whirlpool.
The Student Recreation Center is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays. The Aquatics Center operates on the same hours but closes one hour earlier than the rest of the facility.
For more information, visit campusrecreation.wvu.edu.