WVU’s Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) held a meeting featuring two guest speakers to discuss public relations in politics on Monday night.
Guest lobbyists Art Thomm, State Director of Legislative Affairs at National Rifle Association and Julie Tawney Warden, Chief Operations Officer at WV FREE, spoke about what it’s like to lobby for their different political stances in West Virginia.
Warden helps lobby for women’s reproductive rights and social justice rights. Warden emphasized the importance of branding in politics and public relations.
“The important part about branding in PR is that you are branding yourself to legislators every single day,” Warden said. “The image that you put out is extremely important.”
According to Warden, it’s also important for lobbyists to brand their issues, their candidates or anything that one may be working on in order to help gain support and get a clear message across, especially when working with legislators.
Through communications, Warden said that those who plan to continue with public relations must expect to deal with crisis management and also anticipate change.
“Lobbying, in the most basic simple form, means that we try to help write legislation and then have a sponsor or a legislator introduce that and convince other legislators to vote for our issue,” Thomm said.
Thomm is a former military member and worked for twelve years as a lobbyist for the NRA.
Both had asked attendees questions about late term abortion statistics, as well as number of murders committed by rifles per year. According to the pair, only 1.3% of abortions are late term, and out of the 13,927 murders per year, only 364 eaths are caused by all rifles.
Overall, Thomm and Warden explained that communication skills are key to moving forward in political fields, and without the proper support, it can be difficult to push forward through legislative obstacles.
“That [lobbying] is how things get done in the state of West Virginia,” Thomm said.
Both lobbyists said that although there are many careers focused around public relations, the intersection between public relations and politics can be useful in getting left and right-wing bills passed, regardless of the state’s majority political standing.
Warden finished off the meeting with some key take-aways for the students’ future careers. She said that staying credible in any field of public relations, especially in politics, makes a difference in how a personal brand and message is received.
“Always fact-check,” said Warden. “Don’t ever just assume that what you see online is correct, whether that be polling results, or special groups, because we can have it catered to what we want it to say. Double check those facts.”