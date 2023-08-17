The attention around artificial intelligence in education has risen in recent months, and it is now being addressed by West Virginia University officials with a new syllabus statement.
Contributing to current Hollywood strikes and professor paranoia nationwide, the new technology as a whole is a challenge that University officials have been facing for almost a year.
Earlier this year, WVU formed a ChatGPT task force to discuss the implications of AI in the realm of education and learn more about the software. The Faculty Senate Executive Committee approved an optional statement proposed by the task force during the Aug. 7 Faculty Senate meeting.
Professors can use the statement in their syllabi as a guideline for AI use in the classroom, according to Director of News Communications Shauna Johnson.
“I think that artificial intelligence has obviously been a hot-button issue. I think a lot of faculty members are looking for guidance,” Paul Heddings, director of academic integrity at WVU and member of the ChatGPT task force, said.
Heddings said that, due to the varying levels of knowledge that faculty have on the topic, the statement could not be “one size fits all.” Instead, there are customizable “permissive” and “restrictive” statements that can be used at faculty discretion.
For law professor and task force member Amy Cyphert, AI has always been something that she addresses in her class syllabus.
“I've always been the person who said, you can't use generative AI to finish your assignments in this class,” Cyphert said.
She said she has had concerns regarding the validity of the technology, as well as the ability for all of her students to access it. When this changed, she decided to utilize the “permissive” syllabus statement.
“Generative AI is really exciting. It has some real promise, but it also has some real peril,” Cyphert said.
Both Heddings and Cyphert emphasized the importance of informing students and faculty about the potential dangers of AI if misused.
“One of the biggest hurdles to get over is just students being aware of the potential pitfalls,” Heddings said. “A lot of people don't understand that this is an imperfect system. If you just kind of blindly follow where it leads you, it can take you to places that are incorrect and are really going to be damaging to you from an academic standpoint.”
While faculty members are being informed of new developments through panels and forums as often as possible, according to Heddings, students still need to be informed about AI imperfections.
Cyphert warned about two imperfections to look out for while using AI services: biased information and “AI hallucinations,” which occur when AI tools return false information.
The New York Times recently reported that multiple renowned chatbots, such as ChatGPT, Bard and Microsoft’s Bing, have returned fabricated information when asked about questionable events.
“Students need to be really careful because not only can [AI tools] have those AI hallucinations, where it will put out fake citations or made up facts…but there’s always a possibility for biased outputs,” Cyphert said.
When the ChatGPT task force was first created at WVU, there were questions about whether or not AI-assisted cheating could be detected by Turnitin.com, the University’s plagiarism-catching software.
However, Heddings said the issue is now under control and estimated that there have been nearly 30 instances where students have been suspected of using AI since last fall.
“We identified very early on that there's not any kind of silver bullet or magic wand approach to this,” Heddings said. “We employ a multifaceted approach to identifying potential AI use in an academic dishonesty context, so we're confident in our ability to identify times where students have improperly used artificial intelligence.”
While Cyphert agrees that there are developing methods for catching AI misconduct, she said nothing is fully reliable yet.
“I know that some of these generative AI companies have tried to provide some tools and some guidance, but there's nothing that's 100%,” she said.
Cyphert has been an avid researcher in the field, and while she has concerns, she said that the technology could be beneficial if used correctly.
“I don't ever think blanket bans make sense,” Cyphert said. “I understand why faculty who are not familiar with it may need to kind of hit pause until they can be familiar with it, but I think there are good uses of it and poor uses of it, and we want to focus on the good."
For this reason, Cyphert said she will use AI for in-class demonstrations mainly to refine and edit students’ writing, not to generate it, allowing her the opportunity to point out when she feels that AI has given a wrong answer.
Melody Yokum, a junior biochemistry major at WVU, is less than thrilled at the idea of using AI excessively in the classroom.
“I feel like [AI tools] would be very beneficial for your freshman, sophomore year students, but then once you get up to your junior and senior year, especially if you're in an English or writing major, that kind of defeats the point,” Yokum said.
Yokum acknowledged that AI tools such as Grammarly, Google Translate and Mathway have been integrated into the classroom for years, but programs such as ChatGPT are not yet developed enough to be classroom tools.
WVU currently advertises an 18:1 student-faculty ratio on the Morgantown campus, which Yokum feels does not allow for enough supervision of AI use, especially in upper-level classes.
“I feel like it's very important for WVU to have a hand in AI development,” Yokum said. “I just also believe we don't need to dive so deep headfirst that an entire semester can be hijacked by it.”