The WVU Board of Governors have proposed changes to WVU appointment, promotion, tenure, and dismissal for cause policy.
These changes would affect service-track faculty members by including them in reduction in force policies, which allows positions to be eliminated.
“This modification is important because as it currently stands, service professors are given yearly contracts, regardless of their performance or length of service to the institution.” Said Melissa Latimer, Associate Provost for Faculty Development and Culture.
According to current policy, tenured, teaching-track or tenure-track faculty members could have their positions eliminated. This may be for financial reasons or as a result of a program reduction or program discontinuation.
The proposed changes would add service-track faculty to the rule by giving them longer contracts.
“When a faculty member has a contract that is granted yearly, they do not need to be covered by BOG 4.7, but once they receive longer contracts, they move into the same category as tenured, tenure-track and teaching faculty in terms of being affected by any faculty reductions in force,” Latimer said.
Faculty reductions in force are subject to a number of steps.
According to the policy, in the event that WVU undergoes a reduction in force, efforts would be made to re-hire affected faculty. Faculty members may also be reassigned to instructional or non-instructional duties fit for his or her training.
Latimer said the changes would give service-track faculty greater job security. The University currently offers one year contracts to service-track faculty members, regardless of how well they are doing their jobs or how long they have been doing them.
The changes would fix this issue, assuring that service-track faculty could be offered three, six and nine-year contracts.