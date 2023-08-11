Faculty reported some of the programs recommended for discontinuation or reductions at West Virginia University Thursday via Twitter amid its academic transformation.
University administrators launched a program portfolio review and Reduction in Force amid the school’s $45 million budget shortfall earlier this year, estimating $7 million in faculty and staff reduction in the FY 2024 budget.
Preliminary recommendations for discontinuation or reductions as a result of the Provost Office’s review were given to unit leaders Thursday. However, several faculty in affected programs and departments took to Twitter with the proposed cuts before they were made public.
Though not confirmed by University officials, faculty reported that the Department of World Languages was recommended for discontinuation and a faculty reduction to zero.
The Department of World Languages at #WVU is recommended for dissolution, eliminating ALL programs, grad and undergrad, and reducing faculty to ZERO.— Lisa Di Bartolomeo ☮️🇺🇦🌈 (@LMDiBartolomeo) August 10, 2023
Other programs reported to have recommended cuts were mathematics, English and public administration.
WVU School of Mathematical and Data Sciences update: recommendation for discontinuance of graduate program in math — MS and PhDHow embarrassing for WVU and the state.— Dr. Krista Kay Bresock (she/her) (@BresockCalculus) August 11, 2023
Current damage at WVU as far as I have gathered; recommendations for World Languages and Public Administration to be shuttered and all faculty terminated, Maths graduate programs to be discontinued, and for English to lose 1/3 of their faculty. More undoubtedly to come.— Dr. James Lamsdell (@FossilDetective) August 11, 2023
The Daily Athenaeum reached out to Executive Director of Communications April Kaull for comment.
She did not confirm or deny the faculty reports.
“We don’t want to get out ahead of those important notifications,” Kaull said in an email.
Per the Transformation Timeline, the campus community was scheduled to be notified of the preliminary recommendations on Monday, Aug. 14, mere days before the fall semester begins.
However, according to Kaull, the letters will now be made publicly available on the Transformation website Friday at 2:30 p.m., just 30 minutes after affected faculty are notified.