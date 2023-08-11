Woodburn w. tree 2

Woodburn Hall on Downtown campus on April 20, 2023.

 Photo by Janine LeChien

Faculty reported some of the programs recommended for discontinuation or reductions at West Virginia University Thursday via Twitter amid its academic transformation.

University administrators launched a program portfolio review and Reduction in Force amid the school’s $45 million budget shortfall earlier this year, estimating $7 million in faculty and staff reduction in the FY 2024 budget.

Preliminary recommendations for discontinuation or reductions as a result of the Provost Office’s review were given to unit leaders Thursday. However, several faculty in affected programs and departments took to Twitter with the proposed cuts before they were made public.

Though not confirmed by University officials, faculty reported that the Department of World Languages was recommended for discontinuation and a faculty reduction to zero.

Other programs reported to have recommended cuts were mathematics, English and public administration.

The Daily Athenaeum reached out to Executive Director of Communications April Kaull for comment.

She did not confirm or deny the faculty reports.

“We don’t want to get out ahead of those important notifications,” Kaull said in an email.

Per the Transformation Timeline, the campus community was scheduled to be notified of the preliminary recommendations on Monday, Aug. 14, mere days before the fall semester begins.

However, according to Kaull, the letters will now be made publicly available on the Transformation website Friday at 2:30 p.m., just 30 minutes after affected faculty are notified.