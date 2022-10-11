This weekend, parents and other family members are encouraged to join students for a series of events on and near campus, beginning Friday afternoon and lasting through Sunday.
Each year, Fall Family Weekend is sponsored by the
Mountaineer Parents Club, an organization that connects family members with different aspects of student life on campus.
Through activities like the WVU Challenge Course, the annual event is designed to give parents a "first-hand look at life as a WVU student."
Registration for events is available at
fallfamilyweekend.wvu.edu, including a movie night and family fair on Saturday.
For more information and updates, parents of WVU students can register for the
Parent Electronic Newsletter or contact the Mountaineer Parents Club at parentsclub@mail.wvu.edu.
Check out the full list of events below (events marked with $$ indicate a cost):
Friday, Oct. 14: Reynolds Hall Tour (1 to 3:30 p.m.) Mountaineer Welcome (4 to 7 p.m. at WVU Rec Center) Arts Walk (6 to 9 p.m. on High Street) Fall Night Sky (6 p.m. at WVU Planetarium) Fall Night Sky (7 p.m. at WVU Planetarium) Gold - Blue Debut (7 p.m. at WVU Coliseum) Movie Night! (7:30 p.m. at Gluck Theater in Mountainlair) Fall Night Sky (8 p.m. at WVU Planetarium) WVU Up All Night (10 p.m. at Mountainlair) Zip-Line Canopy Tours $$ (Afternoon at WVU Outdoor Education Center) Hops on the Mon (3 to 7 p.m. in downtown Morgantown) Saturday, Oct. 15: FFW Info station (9 a.m. to noon at Mountainlair) Health Sciences Open House (9 a.m. to noon at HSC Pylons) WVU Davis College, Natural Resources and Design (9 a.m. to noon at WVU Greenhouse) Student Success Advising (10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Ming Hsieh Hall) Statler College Cookout (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Engineering Sciences Building Atrium) WVU Volleyball (1 p.m. at WVU Coliseum) Gee Talk! (1 p.m. at Mountainlair Ballooms) Fall Family Fair (4 to 7 p.m. at Davis College Green Space) Fall Night Sky (6 p.m. at WVU Planetarium ) Men's Soccer $$ (7 p.m. at Dick Dlesk Field) Fall Night Sky (7 p.m. at WVU Planetarium ) Fall Night Sky (8 p.m. at WVU Planetarium ) WVU Up All Night (10 p.m. at Mountainlair) Zip-Line Canopy Tours $$ (All day at Outdoor Education Center) WVU Aerial Adventures $$: Giant Swing, Alpine Tower and Odyssey Course (All day at WVU Outdoor Education Center) Kayaking on Cheat Lake $$ (All day) Rock Climbing at Cooper's Rock $$ (All day) Sunday, Oct. 17: Yoga On the Green (8 a.m. at Rec Center Green) Student brunch (9 a.m. to noon at WVU dining halls) Women's Soccer $$ (1 p.m. at Dick Dlesk Field)
On your own this weekend: Arts Walk (Oct. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. on High Street) Student Recreation Center (Evansdale) WVU Bookstore (Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) WVU Arts Museum (Friday-Sunday from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.) Special Library Collections (Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Wise Library) Coopers Rock State Forest (Located 13 miles east of Morgantown on I-68) Downtown Morgantown Farmer's Market (Oct. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Spruce Street) Religious Services