Mountaineer Parents Club

A family poses for a photo with 2020-2022 alternate Mountaineer Mascot Brooke Ashby.

 Photo Courtesy Mountaineer Parents Club

This weekend, parents and other family members are encouraged to join students for a series of events on and near campus, beginning Friday afternoon and lasting through Sunday.

Each year, Fall Family Weekend is sponsored by the Mountaineer Parents Club, an organization that connects family members with different aspects of student life on campus. 

Through activities like the WVU Challenge Course, the annual event is designed to give parents a "first-hand look at life as a WVU student." 

Registration for events is available at fallfamilyweekend.wvu.edu, including a movie night and family fair on Saturday.

For more information and updates, parents of WVU students can register for the Parent Electronic Newsletter or contact the Mountaineer Parents Club at parentsclub@mail.wvu.edu.

Check out the full list of events below (events marked with $$ indicate a cost):