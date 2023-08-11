FallFest students

 Rylan Nemesh

Coi Leray, The Driver Era and Chayce Beckham will be hitting the Evansdale Fields Tuesday at 6 p.m. per an announcement from WVU Arts and Entertainment Friday.

Similar to last year, students took to Twitter following the announcement to express disappointment with the lineup.

Dating back to 1995, WVU’s FallFest concert has remained a Welcome Week staple, hosting Grammy-nominated artists such as Kanye West, Lil Yachty, Kendrick Lamar, Cage the Elephant, Maroon 5, Ludacris, 3 Doors Down and Mac Miller.

However, for the second year in a row, none of the featured artists were Grammy-nominated.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with Chayce Beckham taking the stage at 6 p.m. for the first performance.

The event is free for students with a valid WVU ID. Students are permitted one guest, but they must be 17 or older. 

For more information about transportation options and other event policies, visit Arts and Entertainment.