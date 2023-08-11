Coi Leray, The Driver Era and Chayce Beckham will be hitting the Evansdale Fields Tuesday at 6 p.m. per an announcement from WVU Arts and Entertainment Friday.
It's here, WVU! Welcome week is underway and what better way to kick off the semester than a free concert with your friends? Gates open at 5:30 pm. You must have a valid WVU Student I.D. to enter.For a full list of event guidelines visit https://t.co/oO8tuX6QED pic.twitter.com/FHaxk8MDNq— WVU A&E Events (@wvuevents) August 11, 2023
Similar to last year, students took to Twitter following the announcement to express disappointment with the lineup.
This has to be the worst lineup I have ever seen https://t.co/9oUhAYOPX2— Brian Mann (@BrianMa88877505) August 11, 2023
Dating back to 1995, WVU’s FallFest concert has remained a Welcome Week staple, hosting Grammy-nominated artists such as Kanye West, Lil Yachty, Kendrick Lamar, Cage the Elephant, Maroon 5, Ludacris, 3 Doors Down and Mac Miller.
However, for the second year in a row, none of the featured artists were Grammy-nominated.
My era had Kendick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, Chainsmokers, Dierks Bentley, Mac Miller, Cage the elephant, 21 savage was horrible but he was popular. I’m forgetting some but this just further indicates the financial crisis Bow tie boy has put WVU in. #GeeOut https://t.co/SAgwSh8yQc— Franklin Miller (@francosworld_) August 11, 2023
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with Chayce Beckham taking the stage at 6 p.m. for the first performance.
The event is free for students with a valid WVU ID. Students are permitted one guest, but they must be 17 or older.
For more information about transportation options and other event policies, visit Arts and Entertainment.