After two years of online meetings, masks and social distancing, West Virginia University opened its gates to thousands of students Tuesday night to tie off the first Welcome Week since 2019 with its annual FallFest concert series.
This year’s lineup featured headliner Polo G and artists Dustin Lynch and the Dirty Heads with Tay Money, best known for her TikTok hit, “The Assignment,” leading the way.
The event was anticipated by students across the board: seniors who never thought they would attend the series again, juniors who have never had the chance and freshmen who have only heard rumors.
Leading up to the event, WVU Arts and Entertainment released an email to students asking who they wanted to see in concert. The survey was also released over the course of the summer in a series of Tweets from @wvuevents.
When the names of the performers finally dropped, students responded on Twitter with anger and disappointment, with one comment from @rachaelsratliff saying, “We have been robbed.”
In the past, FallFest concerts have featured performances from Grammy nominees such as Kanye West, Ludacris and Maroon 5 among others. This year, none of the artists were Grammy nominees, with some of them rising to fame in just the last few years with their music becoming popular on TikTok.
Still, WVU students did not let this stop them from having their token Mountaineer experience.
“I think being in the middle of everybody, feeling that energy, letting it run through you and you get excited, even for music artists that you probably would never have bought a ticket to,” senior student Lauren White said. "You’re here, and it’s free."
White attended FallFest in both 2018 and 2019, and she was excited about the event’s return.
Like many students expressing their opinions online, White was not familiar with the line-up prior to this year’s FallFest as she was in previous years. Even so, she thinks the event was worth attending, regardless of the artists, just to feel the excitement of the other students as a way to kick off the semester.
“I’m not disappointed. I would have been here even if it was the Wiggles, you know?”
Samantha Mariano, a senior student, said that she was disappointed in the line-up this year, mainly because the event gained notoriety from having so many widely-known musicians in the past.
Mariano still made the most of her last chance at attending FallFest, but she wished she could have felt like her recommendations for performers were acknowledged.
Claudia DiLima, a junior student who had only heard stories about FallFest, said she feels that the university did the best they could, providing enough space for everyone to sit or stand, as well as a free food option and easy access, even though their music choices were not as easy to dance along with.
The Daily Athenaeum spoke to a number of other students who felt the lineup was lacking but ultimately said they still enjoyed the event.
The event started off slow, with many students sitting away from the stage during the opening performance. But, as the sun went down, the beat picked up.
After Polo G's late arrival, the field was soon covered with students dancing, smiling and spending time with their peers before the first day of classes.
“It's better than I expected,” DiLima said.