Despite an increase in first-time freshmen, far fewer students returned to West Virginia University this semester, according to school administrators.
Provost Maryanne Reed said in a Faculty Senate meeting Monday that the decline in retention is expected to be the most “significant” in recent years.
“The less good news is that our preliminary numbers indicate that we had a decline in retention and persistence rates — really our first significant decline in several years,” Reed said.
A final retention rate for this semester is unavailable at this time, according to Shauna Johnson, WVU’s director of news communications.
Reed pointed to several reasons for the decline, including the pandemic and ongoing mental health challenges facing students.
“Many of you know that many of our freshmen came to college last year following nearly two years of being online in high school. And they, probably some of them, were not as prepared as they were in the past,” she said. “We also know that mental health issues were significant for these students, and we know COVID financial aid that had been available to them has come to an end."
“It really was the perfect storm.”
For the most part, the rate of students returning to WVU has been steady in recent years, other than last fall. The retention rate that year dipped by just under a percentage point.
Although the overall retention rate for freshmen dropped last year, Black students saw a steady increase through the pandemic, as well as in the years before. Nearly 18% more Black students returned last fall than they did in 2017, according to University data.
In addition to the pandemic and growing mental health needs, University President E. Gordon Gee said the drop in retention comes from a growing lack of interest in higher education.
“We need to understand that many people are questioning whether higher education is worthy of their time or energy, and so there’s no longer the immediate need in many people’s minds to go on for higher education.”
But the price of being a college student has surged in recent years.
For the most part, WVU students have witnessed a consistent increase in tuition costs since 2014, and only a small fraction of donations received by the University are allocated to student scholarship support.
Gee told faculty in Monday’s meeting that the University has also lost more than a thousand international students in recent years — a 37% decrease since fall of 2018, according to Johnson.
Reed told faculty that the University Administration hopes the dive in retention is a “COVID blip,” adding that a potential solution is to focus more on student success.
“I will say it reinforces our need as a University to drill down even deeper into our student success efforts,” she said. “We must work diligently and together to ensure that the students we accept at WVU can be successful and can move through their degree programs in a timely manner.”
Throughout the semester, Reed said the University will continue to identify and invest in new program areas, among other academic transformation efforts.
The next Faculty Senate meeting is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 3.