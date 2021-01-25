The spring semester is still in its infancy, but things are already changing in West Virginia University’s academic schedule.
The University announced Monday that the finals preparation day on Monday, May 3 has been replaced in order to make up for a loss of in-person instruction.
According to a press release, the University needed to add additional instruction time to the calendar due to weather-related issues on Wednesday.
In addition to cancelations due to weather on Wednesday, in-person classes were also canceled until noon on Monday.
WVU also announced in the release that, for the remainder of the spring semester, most in-person courses will temporarily shift to an online form if the University is closed.
Students on clinical rotations should check in with their program directors for additional guidance, according to the release.