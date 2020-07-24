Dr. Patrice Harris, the first African-American woman president of the American Medical Association and a three-time graduate of West Virginia University, will be joining the WVU Board of Governors.
Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday that he would be appointing Harris to the board in place of J.R. Rogers.
At WVU, Harris, a native of Bluefield, earned her undergraduate, master's and medical degrees. She has also served on the board of directors of the WVU Foundation.
“We appreciate Gov. Justice’s appointment of Dr. Harris to our Board of Governors,” WVU President Gordon Gee said in a statement. “His collaboration during the COVID-19 pandemic with Dr. Clay Marsh, as well as other University experts, has been invaluable as we work together to address this health crisis. Adding Dr. Harris’ voice to our Board during this critical time reinforces these continued efforts on behalf of our campus community and the state.”
Additionally, Justice also reappointed current board members Tom Jones and Taunja Willis Miller.