As WVU students settle back into campus life for fall semester, incoming freshmen face new challenges while trying to enjoy student life.
“WVU has done a pretty good job creating student activities and giving particularly freshman a good way to meet new people and enjoy activities that they like,” said Ethan Lituchy, a freshman interactive design for media student.
Because most upperclassmen are off campus and COVID-19 is still a great concern for students’ wellness and safety, many club and intramural sports have either been postponed or moved online.
Depending on where students are residing, it can affect how accessible some student activities are. WVUp All Night is held on both the downtown and Evansdale campuses, but a majority of outdoor events take place on the Evansdale intramural fields.
“I feel since I live by the green, it’s not hard to meet new people or hangout because there’s always kickball or other games going on,” said Dalynn Minor, a freshman graphic design student. “If I lived farther away, I think it’d be harder because of social distancing rules.”
The University has initiated events through its Refresh program, which keeps an updated schedule of all activities throughout the coming weeks. Such events include kayaking, movies on at the Mountainlair Green, climbing courses, outdoor group exercise classes and WVUp All Night.
Although the staff has worked to help students adjust to the new normal, some students feel that it is harder to make friends in class due to the mask mandate.
“In some classes, (it’s) not a hassle, but in language courses it makes it super hard to understand anyone because of everyone’s accents and muffled sound under the mask,” Minor said.
Lituchy said wearing masks in the classroom affects the group atmosphere and makes it difficult to interact with people, especially when trying to communicate with the person next to him.
The University has also held club fairs and webinars online via Zoom as an additional way to accommodate the students.
“I think with the virtual meetings, the idea of it being an online event makes it seem less important than in-person activities and meetings,” Lituchy said. “I think it's sort of harder to do Zoom meetings, however, it's definitely possible and you really just have to incorporate it into your schedule and take it seriously as if it was an in-person event.”
Elizabeth Carey, president of women’s ultimate frisbee at WVU, loves being a part of the team and coordinates Zoom meetings and organizes safe practices for her fellow members.
Although fall activities will not be run the way anyone had originally planned, Carey said that when it comes to coordinating events, they are doing everything they can to get students involved while following COVID-19 guidelines.
Lauryn Baker, a freshman pre-nursing student, agrees attending club meetings via Zoom can be tricky when students also need to keep up with their in-person class schedule as well as online lectures.
Baker and Minor both said having notifications sent via Remind or other text messaging system may be a better way to keep students in-the-know, since a steady stream of emails are sent out by the University and professors on a daily basis, leading to an overwhelming inbox.
“Please come out to functions that the university coordinates such as club fairs, Up All Night, etc,” Carey said. “All of those things are University-sanctioned, meaning they will follow COVID guidelines and be safe. They are all great opportunities to meet new people and stay safe and clean.”