When WVU social work professor and director of the Women’s Resource Center Leslie Tower returned to work after having her second child in 2006, she struggled to find a place to pump breast milk on campus.
“When you have a young baby … and you want to continue nursing once returning to, in my case work, you have to pump very frequently because babies eat frequently when they're really small,” Tower said.
At the time, she taught on Evansdale but had an office downtown, making it nearly impossible to make it back to her office each time she needed to pump.
“I found myself having to pump in bathrooms on toilets,” Tower said.
Prior to the Affordable Care Act in 2010, employers were not required to provide private non-bathroom lactation spaces. So, Tower took matters into her own hands.
“I don't know that everybody understands the physical need that it is to have to express milk every increment of time,” she said. “It's not just that it could cause disease, it could also make you dry up and so then you won't have what you need for baby when you return.”
She approached the Council for Women’s Concerns, now the Council for Gender Equity, and created an informal network of WVU employees who would allow nursing faculty, staff or students to use their offices to express milk. This informal group was dubbed the “Lactation Network.”
In the following years, Tower continued to fight for more lactation spaces on campus. In 2012 she spearheaded the launch of the WVU Lactation Program which set a goal for the University to build a dedicated lactation space in each newly built or renovated campus building.
With the opening of the new nursing pod located along the main concourse at the Coliseum’s Mountaineer Gate, the now formal network consists of 12 dedicated lactation spaces across campus.
Tower said she got the idea for the pod after some sports fans requested a lactation room in the Coliseum and Milan Puskar Stadium.
“People still reached out to me and said, ‘Hey, where can I go pump on game day?’” Tower said. “And so that's why I started essentially advocating for a nursing pod.”
The pod, which is powered by Mamava, is the first of its kind to be placed in West Virginia. Tower says the pod will be moved to Milan Puskar Stadium during football season and remain at the Coliseum for the rest of the year.
Parents who want to use the pod can download the Mamava app from the Apple App Store or Google Play. The app alerts users whether or not the space is occupied and allows them to type in a code to enter.
Visitors without access to a smartphone can also access the lactation space by calling the Coliseum Help desk (304) 293-FANS on game days and 304-293-HELP at all other times.
Mamava keeps track of the number of people who use the pod, when they use it and for how long. In the future, Tower hopes to use this data to determine the need for purchasing a second pod, which would allow one pod to be at the Coliseum and the other at the stadium permanently.
According to Tower, the cost of the pod at the Coliseum was about $25,000. She said this pod is the larger of Mamava’s pods because it is ADA accessible.
Tower added that the nursing pod and other WVU lactation spaces are not the only spaces where nursing parents can express milk.
“I worry that people will think that this pod is the only place that one can nurse baby and that is not true. One can nurse baby anywhere they're both allowed to be and it is not indecent exposure,” Tower said.
“I don't want anyone to ever feel that they have to go hide to nurse [a] baby.”
This message is one that Heather ONeal, a certified nurse midwife, board-certified lactation consultant and WVU nursing professor who runs a private breastfeeding clinic in Morgantown, is passionate about. ONeal suggested that signage be posted outside the pod informing visitors that while the pod is available, they can nurse anywhere in the Coliseum.
“The pod is not meant to shame you out of nursing your baby in public, but to offer an alternative space if it's needed for you,” ONeal said.
ONeal said the addition of a pod is both a step in the right direction and a symbol that WVU considers breastfeeding important work.
“Now, because we have this nursing pod, we have diehard Mountaineer basketball fans, that maybe plan to have children someday and seeing this nursing pod and knowing that they're welcome to come and they're encouraged to feed their babies with their bodies. So it's more than just a place. It's actually a symbol. And I think that's really, really important.”
This addition comes at an important time, ONeal said, due to the isolation and challenges experienced by lactating parents during the pandemic and the ongoing national baby formula shortage.
“We honestly do need a full-court press on breastfeeding promotion in general, but especially in lieu of the formula shortage, and I am so glad WVU is taking this seriously,” ONeal said.
ONeal encourages the University to continue doing this work and urged them to promote the pod and other lactation resources.
“I think I would just challenge the University to not stop at a nursing pod, you know? Like the pod is great. But let's help people understand how to use it. Let's really put up the signage. Let's be talking about it,” she said.
Moving forward, Tower plans to continue to push for more lactation spaces on campus.
“It would be my goal to have a room in every building on campus, and that's the direction we're moving in. Albeit slowly,” Tower said.
For more information about the Nursing pod or the Lactation Network, visit the Women’s Resource Center website and to reach ONeal, visit breastfeedingforbusymoms.com.