WVU President Gordon Gee will be heading out west later this month to give a guest lecture on higher education at Kansas State University.
Gee, who Kansas State describes as a “renowned leader in higher education,” will be discussing the current and future state of land-grant universities, according to a press release on Friday.
Kansas State is the largest of two land-grant universities in the state, including the Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence.
In recent months, Gee has publicly addressed challenges facing higher education in West Virginia, such as the statewide decrease in student enrollment.
Addressing a room full of faculty in October, Gee and other school administrators referenced WVU’s ongoing challenges with student enrollment and retention, saying a greater investment needs to be made in students inside and outside the classroom.
Gee, citing both a national and statewide decline in college enrollment, said people are now questioning the “value of a college degree” due to an “increasing loss of confidence in higher education.”
WVU alone has witnessed a 10% decrease in its undergraduate enrollment between 2017 and 2021, which Gee said matches statewide figures.
With a 60-day legislative session on Wednesday, increasing the college-going rate in West Virginia will be on the minds of state lawmakers. And state education officials continue to search for ways to make college more obtainable to students in the state.
However, state funding for higher education has continued to drop in previous years, according to the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy.
Gee’s lecture at Kansas State is open to the public and will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 20 in Regnier Hall on the Manhattan campus. A livestream will be provided on the school’s website.