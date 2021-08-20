With over a thousand sophomores gathered on metal bleachers at Milan Puskar Stadium this Sunday, WVU President E. Gordon Gee stepped up to the podium.
He adjusted the microphone, cracked a smile and leaned slightly forward to praise the students with the pandemic in the rearview mirror.
“You know, last year was a once in a lifetime event, unfortunately. But you weathered it very well,” Gee said in front of the 50-yard line. “And, in fact, our university weathered it better than most — and that’s because of you students.”
“You did the right thing. You did it the right way, but most importantly, you held that spirit and that belief in each other.”
Just three days later, Gee backpedaled.
“Though I am thrilled to be together, I am also very aware that we must balance our enthusiasm with a measure of reality,” He wrote in an email to students on Wednesday. “We are still in the midst of a pandemic, though we are much better prepared and protected than we were a year ago.”
In between, University administrators decided to reinstate a month-long mask mandate in classrooms.
“I realize this is not what any of us wanted,” Gee wrote.
In the same announcement requiring masks, the University released some troubling data.
More than 10,000 students, faculty and staff have yet to say they're vaccinated. If a person isn’t vaccinated, the University is requiring a negative COVID test.
Fewer than 15 percent of unvaccinated people have submitted one and Gee spoke directly to this group.
“Quite frankly, we need everyone to either be vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 test result,” he wrote Wednesday.
WVU has said those who do not comply by Friday will be referred to Student Conduct and could face penalties.
Trenton Straight contributed reporting.