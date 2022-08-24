This year, students are paying more out of pocket than ever before with recent increases in tuition and fees at West Virginia University. In the future, they could expect to spend even more.
In an exclusive interview with The Daily Athenaeum on Monday, WVU President E. Gordon Gee said students will likely see tuition increases in the coming years.
“So will there be tuition increases? Probably. Will they be modest? Absolutely,” Gee said.
Students have faced rising tuition costs for years, and, at the same time, state lawmakers have continually cut state higher education funding.
However, Gee added that the University would bolster scholarship and financial aid opportunities with any future increases in tuition so that it’s not a “zero-sum game” for students.
Scholarship money offered to WVU students has actually gone up along with tuition in recent years, according to April Kaull, executive director of communications.
In the past three years, scholarship funds distributed to students from university, state and private resources increased by nearly 14%. Numbers for this academic year are not available.
Over the summer, the WVU Board of Governors approved nearly a 2.5% increase in tuition for all students. Just a month later, school officials announced a new parking fee at the Coliseum.
Though the recent surge in tuition is lower than average, students will still pay hundreds of dollars more this school year. But this is nothing new.
With the exception of 2021, tuition has risen each fiscal year since 2014. Between 2014 and 2020 alone, students witnessed a 28% increase in tuition.
The cost of being a student at WVU is still moderate compared to other schools in the Big 12 like Baylor and Texas Christian, both of which are private institutions. But WVU students are spending much more than they would have just under a decade ago.
In past years, state lawmakers have been anything but supportive of higher education in West Virginia. Since 2013, state funding for higher education has fallen by more than 14%, according to a study done by the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy.
So what’s the end result? Declining enrollment and less money for state-based financial aid like the PROMISE scholarship.
In an effort to catch the attention of state lawmakers, Gee said the University continues to invest in “job creation” throughout the state.
“I hope that we can get [state lawmakers] to start realizing the best investment we can make is in higher education,” Gee said.
“We should be rewarded for the state getting healthier to the job creation side.”
WVU has relied less and less on state funding through the years, and students are ultimately footing the bill. This year, tuition and fees make up the largest proportion of university revenue.
In past interviews with the DA, Gee said the majority of the University’s budget during his initial tenure in the ‘80s came from state dollars. Now, state funding makes up closer to 16% of the budget each fiscal year — a much lower percentage compared to other universities in the state.
“You know, I joke about sometimes that we’re a state located, not a state-funded university,” he said. “But we appreciate every one of those dollars.”
WVU has also witnessed a record-high amount of donations for the past two years, which Gee said is “really focused on scholarship support for students.” But the donations spent on scholarships is just a fraction of the total amount of funding.
Last school year, the University made over $270 million in donations but only $14.4 million was allocated to student scholarship support that same year, according to Kaull.
Gee continues to say that the University's "goal is to increase quality and decrease costs." But students continue to pay more and more each year at WVU, and it’s likely to stay that way.