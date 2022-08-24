The Daily Athenaeum staff sat down with WVU President E. Gordon Gee on Monday for an exclusive interview. Answers have been edited for clarity and length.
DA: How long should students expect to pay for parking at the Coliseum? Is it just until ongoing maintenance is finished, or is it a permanent expense?
Gee: You know, this is a tough issue because we all know that we are constrained financially, socially, culturally, but certainly financially. The University, our goal is to be very low cost and very high quality. But there are certain areas — athletics and parking — which don't use any tuition dollars. We try to make sure that they're self-sustaining, and parking is one of those. But we know parking is an incredibly important issue, and [the Coliseum] is just simply not been well maintained. It was not well maintained; it was dangerous — the lighting and other things. So, that's the reason we did that. But it’s not about making money on it. It's about maintaining. And if and if at the right time that we could do away with it, we certainly will. But again, parking on this campus is a real challenge, you know, and we want to make sure that we have good places to park, safe places to park, and that we have enough places to park — which we will never have. You'll never be able to satisfy that, but certainly we're trying to do that.
DA: Are rising tuition costs a trend that students should expect to see in the future?
Gee: First of all, I hope that we get [the state Legislature] to start realizing that the best investment we can make is in higher education. But our goal is to remain very competitive in terms of tuition costs. I always joke about the fact that if we were on the New York Stock Exchange, given our quality and given our cost, we would be a very hot stock. That's where we want to be right now. So, will there be some tuition increases? Probably. Will they be modest? Absolutely. Will we do it in a very thoughtful way? Will we try to ensure that as we increase tuition, we're also increasing scholarship and financial aid support so that it's not a zero sum game? That's important.
DA: It’s been a year since Healthy Minds University opened. What challenges were identified by the University that led to its development?
Gee: Fortunately, this is one of the things where we were ahead of the curb. With the Carruth Center and others, we have really identified mental health challenges among students, faculty and staff. Then the pandemic hit, and we did a review. We have put a lot of additional resources into Carruth, which is the student counseling center. But Healthy Minds University is really about long-term mental health care for students because up to that point when we started, we really did not have psychiatric. So, that's what that is about. Now students do not have to wait to get an appointment. I mean, generally, there is always an appointment available for people, so we have made improvements. But it is a challenge to make sure we're meeting the needs of students where they are with what they want to have right now. I feel good about the fact that we we've been thinking about this before the panel.
DA: How do Healthy Minds and the Carruth Center cater to the mental health needs of every student from diverse backgrounds?
Gee: We’re trying to create diverse members of the Healthy Minds and Carruth Center population. I just met a new person who was focused entirely on graduate education. And of course, you know we have, at the building, people who really understand the nature of our Appalachian culture, the rural nature of our Black and Brown populations. I think that we understand that we all come from a different place, and in order to be able to meet people where they are, we also find people who can meet them where they are. So, we have really diversified the types of folks that we're hiring and the types of programs that we are developing.