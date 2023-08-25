West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee sat down with The Daily Athenaeum in an exclusive interview on Friday to answer questions about the budget deficit, former men’s basketball Head Coach Bob Huggins and more.
The following interview has been edited for clarity and length.
DA: How will eliminating the World Language department impact any of WVU’s relationship with international peer institutions abroad?
Gee: Our intent is to continue to have a very robust foreign language program. Not in the same way that we've been doing but through partnerships. We're looking at a new delivery system. Any student who wants to have a language experience at this institution will be able to have that language experience … Students have spoken. There are 21 majors. There are 24 faculty members, and there are 21 majors. That is a better student faculty ratio that we haven't served if you think about it. There are 55 double majors and students have told us very clearly … that language is not a high priority. And by the way, it's not a high priority nationally … But we will listen very carefully to our students and make sure that they have those kinds of options and opportunities. When our students study abroad, the vast majority of them will still be taught in English. I think that we need to start having more robust intensive language training in our study abroad program. In terms of our international relationships, those programs will continue. Teaching languages is not imperative to the relationships that we have. Because what we're really about with those kinds of institutions that we're working closely with, is they want to have access to our engineering programs, to our medical programs, we want to have research relationships, etc. So I can assure you that we will be absolutely able to meet and exceed any demands of students. And by the way, if we'd have 1,000 majors in languages, we would continue to offer it. That's the point. Let me just make this point again. We listen very carefully, and very discreetly, to what students want.
DA: How do you think downsizing and eliminating programs will affect enrollment?
Gee: Well, I actually hope it helps enrollment. For example, let's just use World Languages. We’ll take $5.8 million, and we put it into forensics. We can grow our enrollment by about three or 400 students probably, just because of the fact that we'll put money into high growth programs. I think also having programs that really provide unique access to the things that we do at this institution will be immensely important. We had an incoming class, it was the largest class that we've ever had at the institution in 2019, and then the pandemic occurred. So, the pandemic really impacted us, and then we're in an area, we're not in Texas, we're not in Florida, where there are a lot of students. We have to be very selective in order to be able to grow our enrollment. I had hoped when I came here that we would grow enrollment to about 40,000. And we've done exactly the opposite. I admit that readily. But we had the opportunity to grow it, but the pandemic really did impact us.
DA: Are there other efforts that the University is doing to maintain students and programs that are up for discontinuation?
Gee: Oh, yeah, we will teach out, we'll do everything we possibly can. And by the way, we'll also make sure that we counsel students as to some of the other areas. But remember what I said, fewer than 2% of students are impacted whatsoever by the decisions we're making. It's a very student-driven process.
DA: Is there anything that you plan on doing differently this round than you have other presidencies?
Gee: Yeah. The number one thing, actually, it's everything we're doing right now, being very transparent. As I said, in the past, we thought about making changes. You do it very reluctantly. You do it very opaquely. You know, we're asking everyone to sacrifice. A loss of any individual in this institution is a pain to me. I take no pleasure. In fact, I take a lot of sleepless nights because of that, because my responsibility is to everyone. But in a way I think about it, also, is the fact that, yes, we have a certain number of people who are being impacted, and I hate that. But we're making it so that a large number of people are going to have a bright future. And that, that is what sustains me. That’s what I really think about.
DA: So we know that the University is cutting 7% of faculty. What percentage of administrative positions do you plan to downsize?
Gee: Well, we've already downsized a number. Remember this. We're consolidating six colleges into three. Those will be significant reductions in administrative areas. In fact, our vice president of strategic initiatives announced a number of initiatives that he has already taken. But our administrative costs are down, just like every other aspect of the institution. The minute that anything affects X, they say, “What are you doing about yourself?” … For example, right now, for the past nine years, I’ve given about 15% of my salary to student scholarships. There are a lot of kids on scholarships right now that I support. I do it anonymously. A number of our senior administrators do things like that. Our staff have taken the largest hit. They are the ones that have carried the burden of this institution. And now, because it is also impacting the academic side, all of a sudden, people have attention. Well, that's not right. Every one of us are God’s children. And every one of us has families and have mortgages and so forth. So we're trying to make sure we're taking care of everyone as much as we possibly can.
DA: Transitioning over to sports with Josh Eilert being named the interim head coach for the basketball team; have there been any discussions between you and Wren Baker as far as possible plans after this season?
Gee: Well, I told our basketball coach, if he wins the national championship, we'll extend him another year. I think that he is an interim coach, but I will say, he has hired a young staff, and they've been doing great things. And I have high hopes that they're going to do very well. But you know, our intent is to hire a permanent basketball coach at the end of the season.
DA: At Eilert’s opening press conference, Wren Baker was asked about having kind of a ceremony for Bob Huggins during a game to let him go out on a more positive note. With the recent developments this summer, with him releasing the letter kind of advocating to get his job back, is that still the plan?
Gee: We’ll have to wait for awhile. We’ll have to let the coach have a cooling off period, I think is the best way to say it. I want to be very much on the record with this. Coach Huggins is a friend of mine. I think that his behavior is particularly disappointing to me because I liked him so much.
DA: Have any further steps been discussed? Do you know what the next steps in the process with Coach Huggins are?
Gee: Coach Huggins has resigned and is retired as far as we're concerned. I mean, he is no longer our coach and he is no longer a member of our University family. He is a well-respected member of our community and will continue to be that. I think that’s important.
DA: Wren Baker, hired last November, hasn’t even been on the job for a full year, but he’s had to deal with head coaching changes in three major sports, not yet in baseball, but there was the release by Mazey that he’ll be (stepping aside) after the season. What can you say about (Baker’s) performance?
Gee: Oh, he's so smart. He's brilliant. I think that he's exactly what we need. He’s young. He’s aggressive. He understands NIL, he understands the portal, he understands all those things. I will put him on a pedestal and bow down to him. He's doing a great job. And he’s highly thought of nationally, which it was a great hire for us.
DA: As someone who has a doctorate in education, how do you feel about the potential and already complete discontinuation of education graduate programs at WVU?
Gee: It pains me, but again, it's the issue of cost analysis, student involvement, etc. No, it pains me, but I'm not taking great joy out of any of these decisions. But I do take great solace in knowing that they're the right decisions.
DA: How does that review process for administrative units like Strategic Initiatives relate or differ?
Gee: It’s because you're dealing with different kinds of data, number one. Number two is the fact that we brought in (rpk GROUP), who is the consulting firm, and they're doing the same analysis that they're doing with our academics. So every group within the institution, including my own office, everyone has been reviewed very carefully.
DA: Are there any resources available at Carruth? Or anything that the University is going to offer for students who experience stress or anxiety about programs that are up for discontinuing?
Gee: We’ll have counseling … for students who are having some stress.