As West Virginia University continues to navigate a several-million-dollar deficit, President Gordon Gee has been tasked with developing a plan to mend the school’s financial challenges for the next decade.
The University’s Board of Governors asked Gee to develop the plan in a meeting Friday, expressing a need for both immediate and long-term strategies.
Chairman Tom Jones mentioned the growing challenges facing state higher education institutions, such as declining student enrollment and inflation.
“We are facing a demographic cliff, declining college-going rates, financial stresses that were exacerbated by the pandemic and significant inflation,” Jones said. “We are a strong and steady University. But we need to ensure that we remain strong and steady into the future — that we are better because we turned those challenges into opportunities.”
In January, school administrators implemented a series of budget cuts and a hiring freeze due to financial challenges they attributed to inflation, the pandemic and declining enrollment.
School officials said the budget deficit was also a result of over-anticipated enrollment for this academic year. Between fall 2021 and fall 2022, total enrollment dropped by nearly 3%.
In Friday’s meeting, Jones told Gee the plan would need to establish financial security for the University in the coming decade.
“We know we cannot cut our way to prosperity. We need to plan and invest for growth — particularly in those areas that are, or could be, areas of strength,” Jones said. “I would encourage us to look at every administrative and academic program for ways to improve and advance our University. Do not be timid in making changes that may be overdue in making.”
Gee will discuss the plan during the State of the University address on March 27. The event will take place at 10 a.m. in the Mountainlair Ballrooms and will be followed by an audience Q&A.
The address is open to the campus community, and a live stream option will be available through Zoom.