In an email issued on Wednesday, West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee issued his thoughts on racism, the death of George Floyd and the recent social unrest.
"Let me be clear: West Virginia University will not tolerate any form of racism, discrimination or bias on our campuses," Gee wrote. "And we will always address areas of concern with open eyes and open hearts."
In the email, Gee notes that he is "saddened, angered and frustrated" by recent events.
"in recent days, I have been reflecting on the word 'safe' and what it truly means to our faculty, staff and students," Gee wrote. "While we have been using the term in light of the pandemic, the word takes on deeper meaning for me following the horrific and tragic death of George Floyd, and countless others before him."
Gee called on those returning to campus in the fall to "not only focus on the health and well-being of our community" but to also cater to the "need to be an inclusive, diverse and welcoming campus – one that appreciates and values each other for who we are as individuals and the singular experiences we bring."
The President closed his letter by asking staff and students to reflect on what they can do to "create a more inclusive and welcoming University."
