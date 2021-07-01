Today West Virginia University announced its first incentives to motivate students and employees to verify their vaccines with the University.
The incentives include:
- Books for the semester or a $1,500 Barnes & Noble gift card.
- Five $250 Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, and Dining Dollar gift cards.
- Three $250 in Mountie Bounty.
- Five $500 donations to the student organization of your choice.
- Two dinners with President Gee and friends.
- Five WVU prize packs.
Students and employees who complete the vaccine verification process on the housing portal are automatically entered to win.
Each week of July giveaways will be themed. The themes include Spirit Week (July 1-7), Sports Week (July 8-14), Technology Week (July 15-21) and Adventure Week (July 22-28).
Rules for the competition, prizes and deadlines to verify for each week can be found on the Return to Campus website.
As of June 29, 32% of students and 40% of faculty and staff had verified their vaccines with the University.