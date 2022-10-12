For more than three decades, the WVU Planetarium has allowed the campus community to explore the stars through a variety of shows.
Located on the PL Floor of White Hall on the University’s downtown campus, the planetarium welcomes thousands of visitors each year, ranging from elementary school field trips to students and their families.
“The goal of the WVU Planetarium is to help visitors connect to the Universe,” Jason Ybarra, director of the WVU Planetarium and Observatory, said. “We believe that planetariums play an important role in inspiring future generations of learners and explorers. All our shows are free; this is a service we do for the community.”
As part of Fall Family Weekend, the planetarium is hosting several showings of its newest show, Fall Night Sky. Tickets for the event are sold out at this time, according to the University.
According to Ybarra, these public shows are often popular with parents.
The planetarium’s shows are composed of a 10 to 20-minute introduction lesson, covering topics from Galilean Moons and the Solar System to Climate Change, followed by a feature film produced specifically for the theater’s dome-structure.
Most of the feature films in the dome last 25 to 40 minutes and vary in age-ratings.
According to Ybarra, some of the planetarium’s most popular shows are their holiday events, such as the "Season of Light" show.
“Season of Light” has been only offered during the month of December in the past and discusses religious and historical rituals of culture that occur during the winter solstice.
The planetarium’s most popular special cultural show is a tribute to Katherine Johnson, a West Virginia native astrophysicist and mathematician who helped with NASA’s spaceflight expeditions in the 60’s and 70’s. The show highlights her accomplishments and advancements as a woman of color to her fields of study.
Despite the planetarium’s accessible location on Downtown Campus, Ybarra said that not many students visit during their free time.
“Most of our guests are families with children, however we do get student visitors. Occasionally a dorm RA or an academic department will book a show,” Ybarra said.
According to their website, a typical program begins with a current sky show, displaying visible constellations, planets and other noteworthy astronomical objects.
Attendees then have a brief, operator-narrated astronomy lesson, which discusses when and where the sun rises and sets, followed by an educational commercial program.
The planetarium also allows guests to look at the night sky during their visit on the top floor, using a new 14-inch Celestron telescope.
Additionally, the planetarium currently showcases a flown tire used on the Columbia space shuttle for NASA during the STS-76 mission in 1996.
The planetarium doesn’t only conduct presentations based on astronomy, it also hosts musical experiences.
“In addition to planetarium shows, we have had small music concerts and there are plans to host poetry readings in the future. We will also be doing a guided meditation series around finals week,” Ybarra said.
The planetarium hosts public shows twice a month on Fridays. The schedule can be viewed here. All shows are free, but prior registration is required.